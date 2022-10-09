Information Office of LaoLing Municipal Government: China Laoling Deeply Cultivates the Jujube Industry, Driving Jujube Farmers to Increase Income and Become Rich

LAOLING, China, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily.

In October of the golden autumn, 300 thousand mu of golden jujube in Laoling City, Shandong Province, China ushered in the harvest time. The jujube farmers were busy shooting and picking dates during the farming season, and the joy of harvest was everywhere. In recent years, Laoling jujube products rely on technological innovation to achieve "selling by gram and by bottle". The soft strength with regional brands as the core and the hard strength with deep processing as the label have been constantly improved, which has driven 50000 jujube farmers to increase their income and become rich.





Ziziphus jujuba is the name card of Laoling. It has been planted for more than 3000 years. Local integration of resources of all parties, adaptation to local conditions, science and technology guidance, not only do a good job in protection and management, but also to stabilize the scale and improve quality.

In recent years, Relying on 300000 mu of jujube forest, Laoling City has vigorously implemented the jujube rejuvenation project. Through the implementation of the jujube planting model of "enterprise+cooperative+farmer", efforts have been made to guide local jujube farmers to adopt technological innovation, business model innovation and business model innovation. By means of deep processing, the jujube industry chain has been extended to enhance the added value of agricultural products, so that farmers can obtain more value-added benefits in technological innovation and processing circulation. The local government also endows the jujube industry with cultural connotation by holding the jujube expo and the golden jujube cultural tourism festival, creating a new highland for the development of jujube industry integrating the planting, processing, sales and cultural tourism of golden jujube, giving full play to resource advantages, creating regional brands, and making the jujube industry bigger and stronger.

Data shows that Laoling has cultivated more than 120 jujube processing and e-commerce enterprises, more than 2000 stores and WeChat businesses, with an annual output value of 3.32 billion yuan, which has driven 50000 jujube farmers to increase their income and become rich.

