Appointment strengthens QSE's threat intelligence capabilities as the Company scales enterprise and government opportunities

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company"), a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Hall as Chief Intelligence Officer. The appointment adds more than 20 years of frontline cybersecurity and threat intelligence experience to QSE as the Company strengthens commercial execution, customer deployment support and its ability to pursue larger enterprise and public-sector opportunities.

Mr. Hall has held senior cybersecurity roles across threat research, security services, network defence and enterprise security. His experience includes Director of Threat Intel R&D at Infoblox, Head of Security Services at Nile, Principal Security Consultant at Fortinet and Chief Information Security Officer at HEROIC Cybersecurity, as well as earlier security engineering roles with Dell SonicWall, Sophos, Symantec PGP, American Express and Solera Networks.

His work has included security support for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, large-scale Google Cloud security infrastructure and threat-intelligence initiatives involving billions of compromised credentials. He is also an active cybersecurity speaker and commentator whose work has focused on threat intelligence, DNS security, supply-chain risk and practical approaches to reducing cyber exposure.

"Joe brings a perspective that is increasingly important as QSE moves deeper into enterprise and government markets: how sophisticated attackers operate, how security teams respond and where products need to perform in the real world," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "Combined with Mike Massing's enterprise engineering and product experience, we are building a leadership team that can connect threat intelligence, commercial execution and customer requirements as we pursue larger and more demanding opportunities."

Mr. Hall will work closely with QSE Chief Technology Officer Michael Massing, whose background includes leading Dell SonicWall's Unified Threat Management business unit and helping scale enterprise cybersecurity product lines to approximately $400 million in annual sales. The complementary appointments strengthen QSE's leadership across both the engineering and threat-intelligence disciplines as the Company scales commercialization of its post-quantum security platform.

In his role, Mr. Hall will help QSE apply real-world threat intelligence to customer deployments, solution validation and the tailoring of QSE capabilities to specific enterprise and government requirements. His mandate will also include refining customer use cases, supporting partner technology integrations, contributing technical thought leadership and helping QSE strengthen commercial execution across priority markets.

"Threat intelligence is most valuable when it helps organizations make better security decisions and respond more effectively to changing risks," said Mr. Hall. "QSE already has a strong technology platform in market. I look forward to working with Mike and the broader team to help tailor its capabilities to real-world customer environments and ensure organizations can deploy the right solutions against the threats they are facing."

Mr. Hall's appointment strengthens QSE's ability to support the commercialization of its post-quantum cybersecurity platform across enterprise, government and critical infrastructure markets. His experience will help the Company refine customer use cases, validate solutions against evolving threat conditions and tailor deployments to the operational and security requirements of increasingly sophisticated organizations.

The Company also announces the grant of 350,000 stock options to its employees. The options are exercisable at $0.50 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and subject to certain vesting requirements. In addition, the Company has granted 350,000 restricted share units ("RSU") with each RSU exercisable into a common share of the Company. The RSUs are subject to certain vesting requirements and expire three years from the date of grant.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

For more information on QSE's quantum security solutions, visit www.qse-corp.com or contact sales@qse-corp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. While QSE considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316703