Government of Canada quantum delegation connects QSE with European space and quantum organizations

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company"), a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, is pleased to provide an update on its participation in the Government of Canada-supported Canadian Quantum Enabling Technologies Applied to Space Technology R&D Partnering Delegation to the Netherlands, including engagement with the European Space Agency ("ESA").

QSE was selected as one of nine Canadian quantum companies participating in the delegation, which connects Canadian innovators with Dutch organizations to explore research and development collaboration, technology validation, commercialization opportunities and potential partnerships across the quantum and space sectors.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8946/314718_qse_september_17_ir_image.jpg

As part of the mission, QSE joined the Canadian delegation at ESA, where participants engaged with ESA Earth Observation project programs ahead of the European Space Agency Industry Space Days. The discussions provided QSE with direct exposure to emerging security requirements and potential applications for post-quantum cybersecurity across future satellite and space infrastructure.

Space systems increasingly connect satellites, ground stations, terrestrial networks, cloud environments and other data infrastructure, creating more pathways that must remain secure over long operating lifecycles. QSE believes its cryptographic discovery, migration planning and quantum-resilient security capabilities may be relevant as space organizations prepare for post-quantum requirements.

"This delegation gives QSE direct access to organizations helping shape the next generation of European space and quantum infrastructure," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "Our objective is to engage early, understand where security requirements are heading and position QSE where our technology can address a clear operational need."

QSE also participated in engagements at the Canadian Embassy in The Hague and in Delft with organizations including QDNL, House of Quantum and TNO, exploring potential collaboration in quantum communications, secure technologies, satellite applications and related emerging technologies.

QSE views the delegation as part of its broader international growth strategy focused on developing relationships with technology partners, research organizations and potential customers in markets where post-quantum security requirements are expected to become increasingly important.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While QSE considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314718