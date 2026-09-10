Agreement provides an established route to market through more than 50 cybersecurity-focused channel partners

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company"), a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, is pleased to announce that it has signed a distribution agreement with Nextwave (Thailand) Co., Ltd. ("Nextwave") to bring QSE's quantum-readiness assessment and discovery platform to organizations across Thailand.





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The agreement gives QSE an established route to the Thai market through Nextwave's network of more than 50 cybersecurity-focused channel partners. Nextwave works with internationally recognized cybersecurity vendors and serves enterprise, government and regulated-industry customers across Thailand.

As advances in quantum computing create a long-term risk to widely used encryption, organizations must first identify where cryptography is used, understand their exposure and determine which systems should be addressed first. QSE's platform supports this process by assessing cryptographic environments, prioritizing risk and helping customers develop practical post-quantum migration roadmaps.

"Our strategy is to scale through established cybersecurity partners that already understand the needs of complex organizations," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "Nextwave brings the local relationships and channel reach needed to introduce QSE's technology across Thailand. This agreement strengthens our commercial position in the market and supports our broader expansion across the Asia-Pacific region."





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Thailand has increasingly focused on the importance of assessing cryptographic risk, developing post-quantum cryptography roadmaps and establishing plans to improve long-term cyber resilience. Organizations are recognizing the need to gain visibility into their existing cryptographic assets and dependencies as a critical first step toward preparing for the quantum era.

Through the partnership, Nextwave and QSE intend to provide Thai government agencies, enterprises and regulated organizations with locally supported capabilities to assess their cryptographic environments and develop structured approaches towards post-quantum readiness.

The collaboration is also intended to provide organizations with access to experienced cybersecurity advisors and channel partners capable of supporting discovery, assessment and roadmap development initiatives as organizations prepare for future migration to quantum-safe cryptographic standards.

Rather than treating quantum readiness as a one-off technology exercise, Nextwave and QSE aim to help organizations develop a structured and sustainable approach to cryptographic resilience.

The two organizations will also work together to develop offerings tailored to the Thai market, undertake customer engagements, support channel partner enablement initiatives and contribute towards greater awareness and capability development around post-quantum readiness.

The partnership represents another step in QSE's international growth strategy as organizations throughout the Asia-Pacific region continue to evaluate and prepare for the cybersecurity implications of quantum computing.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

For more information on QSE's quantum security solutions, visit www.qse-corp.com or contact sales@qse-corp.com.

About Nextwave

Nextwave is a premier cybersecurity distribution company in Thailand specializing in cybersecurity solutions like Infoblox, Digicert, and Fortanix. The company works with globally recognized cybersecurity vendors and maintains a network of more than 50 cybersecurity-focused channel partners serving enterprise, government and regulated industry customers throughout Thailand. Through its extensive partner ecosystem and cybersecurity expertise, Nextwave helps organizations strengthen their security posture while adopting emerging technologies and best practices.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While QSE considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

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