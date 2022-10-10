Results of the Public Offer of AS "DelfinGroup" shares

The public offering of AS "DelfinGroup" shares ended on October 5, 2022. In total 885 investors subscribed for the company's shares in the public share offerings organised by the largest shareholders of AS "DelfinGroup". The two largest shareholders of the company - SIA L24 Finance and SIA EC finance - sold 741,528 shares for a total value of 1,067,800 euros. The settlement of the offering is due to take place on October 12, 2022. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.