London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2022) - London-based FinTech group, GaiaLens unveils its ESG reporting capability to assist companies and investors across the globe with their ESG reporting requirements. The company provides a transparent and real-time analytic platform, equipped with the latest technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning and more. The technology-enabled and data-driven platform helps institutional investors to fulfil their ESG needs such as portfolio reporting, investment screening, and deep-dive research capabilities.

ESG reporting has become all the more important across the globe recently. A number of government and legal authorities, including The European Union, and the US Securities and Exchange Commission among others, are demanding genuine ESG reporting from corporates. Investors, who are committed to Socially Responsible Investment practices are also demanding their suppliers and partners comply with mandatory ESG standards to make their investments sustainable and environment-friendly.

Realising the increasing importance of ESG, GaiaLens enables its clients to understand the details behind the numbers by optimizing the interpretations. Its unique algorithm allows the platform to gather a large volume of data to calculate overall ESG scores. While most ESG investments focus solely on the Environment aspect, the holistic approach adopted by GaiaLens gives equal importance to the other aspects and ensures robust, multi-sourced, real-time scoring for Social and Governance pillars as well. GaiaLens calculates the dynamic materiality of ESG themes at the industry level to track structural changes as they take place.

"At GaiaLens we aim to assist companies by simplifying their ESG reporting with the help of advanced technology. Our platform consists of a suite of tools and is a data-driven product, developed to compile and analyse both structured and unstructured data sets. We use Machine Learning to engineer innovative proprietary features such as diversity metrics and use Natural Language Processing to analyse and absorb news streams into its analytics platform", says Seb Kirk CFA, Co-Founder of GaiaLens.

GaiaLens is committed to ensuring that investors are provided with simple yet effective support to fulfil their requirements. Its data-driven platform compiles and analyses structured and unstructured data sets, as well as traditional financial data sets. This is to ensure that all ESG-relevant data on more than 17,000 public companies are gathered, measured for consistency and transparency, and scored in real-time across the E, S and G pillars. Being a data-driven platform, GaiaLens intends to assist investors by adopting any regulation standards including The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), EU Taxonomy, Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

"Our value proposition is very clear. We support the investors throughout the whole ESG life cycle and help them save time and money while reporting. Our platform facilitates detailed research and then portfolio management that helps clients with reporting and also allows them to benchmark their performance against a chosen index. It also facilitates an instant SFDR reporting and uploading of the portfolio in seconds", says Gordon Tveito-Duncan, co-founder of GaiaLens.

About the Company

GaiaLens is a FinTech group, headquartered in London, United Kingdom and was founded in 2021 by Seb Kirk and Gordon Tveito-Duncan. The group provides a data-driven, transparent, and real-time ESG analytics platform to institutional investors. They are a group drawn from finance professionals, technologists, and academics who believe that economic value creation can and should be combined with environmental stewardship, social inclusion, and sound governance.

Media contact:

Name: Yemi Adesina

Email: info@gaia-lens.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140038