Montag, 10.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Wo steht die nächste Rallye an? Aktienchance nach Meldung
WKN: A2DYEX ISIN: US38089W1036  
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2022 | 21:08
Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. Acquisition announcement

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / Golden Developing Solutions Inc. (OTC Pink:DVLP), is an emerging fully reporting company in the Health, Wellness, Pharmacy and Medical Industry.

This past week we filed an 8-K regarding our first acquisitions in the pharmaceuticals industry. Revenues are projected at $22-24 million per year upon closing this first transaction. The closing will occur within the next 10 days. No restricted shares were issued to complete this transaction.

"We are excited to close this transaction and are prepared to complete our roadmap for 2022 as we move into the fourth quarter", says Stavros Triant, Golden Developing Solutions, Inc CEO.

Some of the key highlights include:

  • Profitable
  • Poised to Grow
  • Easily Scalable throughout entire USA
  • Predictable and high Revenue
  • With the exception of COGs; very low overhead
  • Easily Expandable into other industries and to serviceOther Medical Providers and/or Physical Therapists
  • Huge Upside Potential for Expanding
  • Customer Base and Need is only Growing due to Growing Demands

There will be further updates on additional acquisitions next week. The pipeline of deal flow is rich. Stay tuned.

About Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.

Golden Developing Solutions is a development-stage company providing business services and/or products supporting the Health, Wellness, and Technology industry, in which the company intends to make acquisitions in the near future. Currently operating in launch phase of our 50 state telemedicine network and negotiating several acquisition/merger targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced herein are not incorporated into this press release.

We encourage shareholders to follow our twitter account @OTC_DVLP

Respectfully,
Stavros Triant
stavros@goldendeveloping.com

SOURCE: Golden Developing Solutions, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719540/Golden-Developing-Solutions-Inc-DVLP-Acquisition-announcement

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
