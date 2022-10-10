JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor Sustainability Royalty Spotlight Event Featuring American Resources Corporation Sponsored American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.

Live moderated video webcast with members of the American Resources and American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. management team on Wednesday, October 12th at 3:00 PM ET

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Sustainability Royalty Spotlight Event Featuring American Resources Corporation Sponsored American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. on Wednesday, October 12th at 3:00 PM ET. Access the event here.

During the event, American Resources Corporation (Nasdaq:AREC) will discuss its special purpose acquisition company, American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAO). American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While AMAO is able to evaluate opportunities in many sectors, it intends to focus its search on land and resource holding companies. AMAO will also discuss their previously announced merger target Royalty Management Co.

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Spotlight Featuring American Resources Corporation Sponsored American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

