Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2022) - BitForex, an international cryptocurrency exchange platform, is the first to support IOTA's Shimmer Network Token, SMR. Shimmer Network's mainnet and ecosystem, which went live on September 28, 2022, are supported by the platform. Along with the trading of the new cryptocurrency (SMR), it also supports projects built on the SMR network. The exchange platform has begun accepting deposits and facilitating token trading.





BixForex x Shimmer

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8658/139998_d277de9c644c3a0b_001full.jpg

BitForex And Its User-Centric Features

Headquartered in Hong Kong, BitForex is one of the world's most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges. It is being led by Jason Luo. BitForex is constantly releasing new features and products in response to user demands. Currently, it offers a diverse range of trading products such as spot trading, margin trading, and derivatives. For truly innovative financial possibilities, the platform provides a secure and user-friendly digital currency trading system. It currently provides over 300 pairs for spot trading. Along with the web version, users can also access and trade on iOS and Android apps. As of now, Bitforex has a user base of over 6 million people and a presence in over 200 countries.

BitForex offers a simple user interface for spot trading. It has a top-tier international system for keeping track of the security of digital assets. It also offers a secure cryptocurrency platform for spot trading, a large selection of alternative coins and perpetual contracts, and coin staking.

About Shimmer

Shimmer Network is a feeless, parallelized DAG ledger which is designed to be a scalable multi-chain network for the construction, connection, and security of free and independent blockchains, applications, and ecosystems. It serves as a testing ground for IOTA updates and facilitates developers to analyse their features with a complete crux of the IOTA mainnet. The network has its supply of tokens called $SMR, which can be traded on BitForex. The token currently provides users with utilities like staking rewards, yield opportunities, upcoming utilities, and ethical hacking. Shimmer is designed to offer frictionless connectivity and consistency while enabling full personalization and flexibility. Individuals who want to start their crypto trading journey on BitForex or who want to start trading with SMR can do so here.

Media Contact

Name: Henry Ferr

Email: henryf@bitforex.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitforexcom

Telegram: https://t.me/BitForexEnglish

Address: ROOM.2309,23/F, HO KING COMM CTR, 2-16 FA YUEN STREET, MONGKOK, KL

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139998