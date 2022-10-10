AccuStem Sciences, Inc.: AccuStem Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

LONDON and PHOENIX, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:ACUT), a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with cancer, announced today that its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") on October 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time was convened and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to lack of the required quorum.

A quorum consists of a majority of the outstanding shares entitled to vote. There were fewer than a majority of outstanding shares entitled to vote, either present virtually or represented by proxy, at the Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting therefore had no quorum and was adjourned to 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 14, 2022 to allow additional time for the Company's stockholders to vote on the proposals set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2022.

During the period of adjournment, the Company will continue to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the proxy statement.

Only stockholders of record as of the record date, September 14, 2022, are entitled to and are being requested to vote. At the time the Annual Meeting was adjourned, proxies had been submitted by stockholders representing approximately 36% of the shares of the Company's common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the Annual Meeting will be voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

AccuStem encourages all stockholders of record on September 14, 2022 who have not yet voted or who wish to change their vote to do so by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on October 13, 2022.

