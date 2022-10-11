Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2022) - Rimaunangis Token ($RXT) was the Main Sponsor of the World's largest Metaverse Event with Trescon. The world's largest Metaverse event was held in Dubai by Trescon.





The world's largest metaverse event was held at one of the largest hotels in Dubai, namely the Address Dubai Marina Hotel. During the event, Rimaunangis ($RXT), the owner of the first world agricultural Metaverse in Malaysia, was present as a co-host sponsor. The company from Tbilisi - Georgia was very happy to be able to attend the event.





The number of metaverse developers, tokens, engines, governments, private companies, private equity, and venture capital made this event very extraordinary. On the occasion, Rimaunangis explained the importance of converting Metaverse into the real world, otherwise it would be just a game without proper monetization. With a vision to create a strong Food Chain in the World, Rimaunangis introduced a new concept of a real metaverse in Play to Earn. The game in a different world will make real money in the meta world and the real world.





In addition, Rimaunangis will be the main link in the distribution of food in the real world. Starting with livestock and agriculture businesses, now Rimaunangis is strengthening itself with a digital ecosystem that allows everyone to invest and invest in the world's food chain. The ultimate goal is Food Security for the whole world, and connecting the whole world through real, affordable, and easily accessible food for everyone.

To join Rimaunangis, visit:

Website:

https://www.rimaunangis.world

Rimaunangis Token has been registered in:

CoinMarketCap:

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/rimaunangis/

Coin Gecko:

https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/rimaunangis

Also currently undergoing the CERTIK Audit Process:

https://www.certik.com/projects/rimaunangis-digital-llc

Contact details:

Rimaunangis Digital LLC

Tbilisi - Georgia

PIC: Dato Abdul Haadi Azhar (CEO)

Email: Admin@rimaunangis.world

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140047