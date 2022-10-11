OutFlow announces an expanded range of deal sourcing solutions, designed for increasing investment banks' pipeline management efficiency.

Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - OutFlow introduces a new data-driven approach that combines precise targeting with outbound marketing strategies to ensure a predictable, scalable flow of deal opportunities for M&A professionals. The company offers an end-to-end solution, from database creation to securing meetings, allowing investment bankers to focus on the deal closing stage.

OutFlow Announces Investment Bank Deal Sourcing & Pipeline Management Platform

The financial performance of an investment bank directly depends on the efficiency of its deal sourcing process. The newly announced solution allows dealmakers to fill their sales pipelines with targeted, qualified leads with a high probability of success, creating a stable foundation for future growth.

Recognizing that traditional networking-based deal origination is becoming unreliable and inefficient with the digital transformation of capital markets, OutFlow developed a new approach. It utilizes the latest data analysis techniques and efficient outreach to find all opportunities across markets that match the client's target parameters and establish contact with the target companies' representatives.

According to OutFlow's CEO Matt Currie, creating a well-defined set of criteria for a new target is a critical step for maximizing the value of a sales pipeline. "Whether it be a specific sector, market, geographic region or size of company, OutFlow can get laser-focused on your ideal prospect," Currie said.

OutFlow introduced a simple, transparent process for effective deal origination. Once the target parameters have been identified, the company uses its databases, network of industry contacts, and outbound marketing to generate an up-to-date, verified list of targets. It then makes professional contact with the prospects on behalf of the client to secure a meeting.

Following OutFlow's latest announcement, investment bankers, private equity firms, and other M&A professionals can access a wide pool of qualified opportunities without the high costs of extensive research, networking, and outreach.

"Stop spending endless hours digging through databases, subscribing to the "latest" tool, and chasing down leads," said a company representative. "Let us do the heavy lifting of finding the right prospect, making contact, and securing meetings and conversations. You need to do what you do best; close deals."

