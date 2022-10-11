iZafe Group: iZafe and Aleris Start Pilot Projects for Safer Medication

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B.ST) iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces today that it is starting a pilot project with Aleris. The aim of the project is to produce decision-making material for a potential introduction of the pharmaceutical robot Dosell in Aleris for the patient group advanced healthcare in the home (ASIH).

In October will 30 patients in the advanced home healthcare, in Region Stockholm, will receive for the first time a robot that will help them take their medicine. The aim is to reduce the risk of medication mistreatment, underdosing and overdosing or mixing up medication. In some cases, the risk of abuse can also be reduced.

- Pharmaceutical robots mean major positive changes for patient safety. If the patient does not take their medication, an alarm is sent to our nurses, says Maria Frick, registered pharmacist at Aleri's local health care.

Aleris has investigated the possibility of introducing so-called pharmaceutical robots within advanced home healthcare in the Stockholm Region. A total of 30 Dosell pharmaceutical robots from iZafe have been purchased. During October, the pharmaceutical robot will be introduced to the first patient treated in advanced healthcare at home (ASIH).

- We see great opportunities with pharmaceutical robots in specialist healthcare. Innovation and technology that can help our patients to greater independence while increasing or maintaining patient safety is important to us, says Maria Frick.

It is the first time a pharmaceutical robot has been integrated into advanced home healthcare.

- We are extremely proud to continue to contribute to helping several patient groups and making everyday life easier with our unique pharmaceutical robot. We look forward to starting the implementation of Dosell at Aleris. After three months, an evaluation is carried out to see how many pharmaceutical robots the business wishes to bring in, says Anders Segerström, CEO iZafe Group.

For certain patient groups, the robot is an important aid. Last year, the poison information center received a number of calls about patients who, due to wrong dosage or mix-up, had taken the wrong medicine. 61 percent of them were recommended to seek medical care. Many serious overdoses are found in the group.

- A medication robot tells when a patient should take their medication, at the same time medication for future administration occasions is inaccessible, says Maria Frick.

Another advantage of pharmaceutical robots is increased efficiency and the opportunity to spend resources on more value-creating activities.

Not all patients in specialist healthcare are suitable for a medication robot, an assessment is always made and confirmed with the doctor that the patient can manage their medication with and that it is a suitable solution for this particular individual.

This is how a pharmaceutical robot works in specialist healthcare

The medication robot, no bigger than a shoebox, is placed in the patient's home. The robot is loaded with the patient's prescribed medication packaged in sachets. The medication robot reads the time for the next medication intake and at the correct date and time a dose bag is fed forward and thus becomes available to the patient. To remind you that it is time to take medicine, the robot signals with light and sound.

If for some reason the patient does not remove his dose bag from the robot, the patient's nurse will receive an alarm about this and then contact the patient, either through a phone call or a visit.

For further information contact:

Kenan Harbas, press manager Aleris, +46 707 834 203

Anders Segerström, CEO iZafe Group, +46 70-875 14 12

About Aleris

Aleri's vision is to lead the way to tomorrow's health and care. Through innovative solutions, we create opportunities for a better and healthier life while contributing to increased accessibility and social benefit. Aleris is a Scandinavian healthcare provider with two million patient visits a year and provides specialist healthcare at over 130 locations in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

About Dosell

The pharmaceutical robot Dosell is a Swedish-made digital aid for safer medication at home and for residents in nursing homes. Dosell is integrated into welfare platforms and sold as one of several integrated digital aids via partners. Dosell notifies the patient when it is time to take the medication, and if the medication is not taken despite the reminders, Dosell alerts healthcare staff or relatives who can quickly prevent an injury from occurring as well as improve compliance and thereby minimize medication-related injuries.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20

114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

