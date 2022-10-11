Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Quantum International Corp. (OTC Pink: QUAN), today is providing information on the all new CannaLootUp App and its functionality, a companion to and powered by the LootUp App directed towards the Cannabis Industry.

Members of the Cannabis and Hemp Industry contacted us to help them solve some of the many problems facing the Cannabis Industry. Payments from retail buyers to Dispensaries, payments from Dispensaries to Growers and payments from Growers to Seed Companies have all been an issue with the current state and federal laws. Most Dispensaries are concerned about accepting credit cards and as a result require cash or crypto. In addition, banks are reluctant to maintain a Cannabis or Hemp related account. Therefore, most assets generated from day-to-day business are kept in cash. The answer, CannaLootUp App which is non-custodial, meaning that the owner of the CannaLootUp App wallet is in complete control of their assets at all times. Our company can't freeze, remove or have any access to your wallet. Your private keys are chosen by you and give you permanent access to your assets, even if you lose your phone. With CannaLootUp, send assets to anyone in the world in real time without the need for 3rd party settlement.

Although blockchains have come a long way, they are in early-stage development and may not be user friendly for the non-tech savvy. Blockchain users still use long random strings of letters as send/receive addresses that are easy to mess up. Funds are often sent to the wrong address resulting in permanent loss. On CannaLootUp, we're creating a revolutionary middle process feature that will require users on the receiving side to confirm payment or allow the sender to cancel before their transaction is confirmed. Additionally, we are integrating an invoice option which will require the receiver to sign and confirm before receiving funds.

Some of the features to be offered by CannaLootUp, which is powered by LootUp include:

Non-custodial: CannaLootUp never physically controls users' assets with everything managed via smart contracts.

Simplicity: Users can send crypto payments to usernames and not long random addresses that can be confusing.

Confirmation: Recipients must confirm or cancel payments enabling the sender to maintain control using decentralized broker wallets.

Invoicing: Users can attach relevant invoices with outgoing payments.

Built In Messenger App: Users can securely chat & interact to discuss payments.

Reputation: Users can grow their reputation without sacrificing privacy. Free for anonymous users. And the premium version will allow for KYC and fully verified users.

The team at CannaLootUp believes that the days of paying cash at Dispensaries is now over, just open your App and pay with Crypto.

"CannaLootUp makes Dispensary, Grower and Seed company payments simple. It will feel like a normal payment app, but better! Our team has worked tirelessly to complete the new App. and we are ecstatic that it will be available for download soon. I want to thank our entire team for their efforts in completing the project," concluded CEO Justin Waiau.

Quantum International Corp (OTC Pink: QUAN) report that the CannaLootUp App is in its final testing phase. The developers have not yet found any security vulnerabilities or any functionality issues with the app. Barring any unexpected delays, we are expecting the app will be available soon for download.

Follow us on Twitter (@LootUpApp) and (@QuantumintlCorp), Instagram (@LootUpApp) and (@QuantumintlCorp)

About CannaLootUp

Welcome to a New Era of Decentralized Payments. CannaLootUp powered by LootUp, a Non-Custodial P2P Payment Platform, aims to become the first globally adopted decentralized payment platform that is self-regulated and which is backed by a digital asset.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Quantum International Corp believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Quantum International Corp is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Justin Waiau

quantumintlcorp@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140090