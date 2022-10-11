COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank EUR750mil 6yr
London, October 11
Post Stabilisation Notice
October 11, 2022
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
EUR750mil 2.875% Mortgage Pfandbrief due 13 October 2028
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Medium Term Note Programme
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Guarantor (if any):
|None
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ43ZF4
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 750,000,000
|Description:
|2.875% Mortgage Pfandbrief due 13 October 2028
|Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
DZ Bank
Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen
NatWest Markets
Raiffeisen Bank International
Toronto-Dominion Bank
