COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank EUR750mil 6yr

Post Stabilisation Notice

October 11, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR750mil 2.875% Mortgage Pfandbrief due 13 October 2028

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Medium Term Note Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: DE000CZ43ZF4 Aggregate nominal amount: € 750,000,000 Description: 2.875% Mortgage Pfandbrief due 13 October 2028 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

DZ Bank

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen

NatWest Markets

Raiffeisen Bank International

Toronto-Dominion Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.