DZ Bank AG - DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 23

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby

gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:



Issuer: European Union (EU)



Guarantor (if any): none



ISIN: EU000A4ERVC2



Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 9bn



Description: Fixed rate, due 12th of December 2036



Offer price: 99,342%



Other offer terms: Payment 17th March 2026, Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange



Exchange, denominations: 1k x 1k



Maturity 12th of Dec 2036



Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG



Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG



Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, UBS



Stabilisation period commences 10 of March 2026



Stabilisation period expected to no later than 30 days after the

proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot

conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent

permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or

dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.