Dienstag, 11.10.2022
Der frühe Vogel… Jetzt aktiv werden? Die große Kurschance am Dienstag!
11.10.2022
uniQure Inc.: uniQure Announces Multiple Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT)

Eight Posters Highlighting Pre-Clinical Programs and Leading Gene Therapy Manufacturing and Administration Capabilities

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Oct. 11, 2022(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that eight data presentations will be delivered at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 29th Annual Congress taking place this week in Edinburgh, UK (October 11-14, 2022).

"Our presentations at ESGCT highlight both uniQure's exciting pipeline of gene therapy candidates and our leading gene therapy manufacturing and administration capabilities," stated Ricardo Dolmetsch, president of research & development at uniQure. "We look forward to sharing new preclinical data from our temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE), Alzheimer's and ALS research programs, as well as highlighting advances with our enabling technologies and manufacturing capabilities."

Specific details on uniQure's poster presentations at ESGCT include:

  • Title: Enhancing efficacy and specificity of rAAV5 via small, intermediate, and large peptide insertions
    Date and Time: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 7:30-9:00 p.m. BST
    Poster Number: P053
  • Title: Overexpressing a protective variant while simultaneously lowering toxic APOE as potential treatment for Alzheimer Disease
    Date and Time: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 7:30-9:00 p.m. BST
    Poster Number: P179
  • Title: Biodistribution and safety of a novel AAV9 gene therapy for treatment of temporal lobe epilepsy shown in non-human primates
    Date and Time: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 7:30-9:00 p.m. BST
    Poster Number: P195
  • Title: Scale-down of AAV production from commercial scale to a high-throughput mini-bioreactor system
    Date and Time: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 7:30-9:00 p.m. BST
    Poster Number: P327
  • Title: linQURETM platform: Development of novel scaffolds for multi-transcript targeting towards the treatment of complex genetic disorders
    Date and Time: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 5:30-7:15 p.m. BST
    Poster Number: P076
  • Title: AAV-miQURE-mediated targeting of hexanucleotide repeat expansion-containing transcripts in ALS C9orf72 mouse models
    Date and Time: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 5:30-7:15 p.m. BST
    Poster Number: P178
  • Title: Development of a novel AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of temporal lobe epilepsy using animal model and human organotypic slices
    Date and Time: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 5:30-7:15 p.m. BST
    Poster Number: P218
  • Title: Impact of bioreactor control parameters on AAV production
    Date and Time: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 5:30-7:15 p.m. BST
    Poster Number: P346

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, Fabry disease, and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS: FOR MEDIA:
Maria E. CantorChiara RussoTom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536Direct: 617-306-9137Direct: 339-970-7558
Mobile: 617-680-9452Mobile: 617-306-9137Mobile:339-223-8541
m.cantor@uniQure.com (mailto:m.cantor@uniQure.com)c.russo@uniQure.com (mailto:c.russo@uniQure.com)t.malone@uniQure.com (mailto:t.malone@uniQure.com)

