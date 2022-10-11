Vancouver, Kanada, 11. Oktober 2022 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) begrüßt die Absicht der Europäischen Investitionsbank (EIB) eine potenzielle Kreditfinanzierung von bis zu 150 Millionen Euro für das Konverterprojekt im brandenburgischen Guben zu prüfen. Die Finanzierung durch die Europäische Investitionsbank würde die Herstellung von Lithiumhydroxid, einem der wichtigsten Bestandteile von Elektrofahrzeugbatterien, unterstützen und damit den Wandel des Verkehrssektors hin zu einer CO2-freien Mobilität in der EU fördern.

"Das Interesse der EIB an dem Projekt ist ein sehr positives Signal für den Markt, und dass Rock Tech mit seinen Projektentwicklung in Guben planmäßig vorankommt", erklärte Dirk Harbecke, Vorsitzender des Verwaltungsrats, und fügte hinzu: "Wir freuen uns über eine mögliche Unterstützung der EIB, da wir gerade ein Konsortium von wichtigen Projektfinanzierern zusammenbringen."

Der Lithiumkonverters von Rock Tech wird der erste seiner Art in Europa sein. Im Gubener Konverter wird der gesamte Raffinerieprozess vom lithiumhaltigen Erz, dem Spodumen, bis zum batteriefähigen Lithiumhydroxid stattfinden. Damit hilft das Projekt zum einen den steigenden Bedarf an Batterierohstoffen zu decken, der durch die zunehmende Mobilität von Elektrofahrzeugen ausgelöst wird, und ermöglicht es gleichzeitig, die Lieferkette in der westlichen Hemisphäre resilienter und unabhängiger zu gestalten. Das Lithiumhydroxid aus dem Konverter von Rock Tech soll Rohstoff für bis zu 500.000 Batterien für Elektrofahrzeuge pro Jahr sein und damit den emissionsfreien Wandel des Verkehrssektors vorantreiben.

ÜBER ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC.

Rock Tech ist ein Cleantech-Unternehmen, das es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht hat, Lithiumhydroxid für Elektrofahrzeugbatterien herzustellen. Rock Tech plant den Bau von Lithiumkonvertern dort, wo es die Kunden benötigen, um die Lieferkette transparent zu gestalten und just-in-time zu liefern. Um die wichtigste Lücke im Clean-Mobility-Sektor zu schließen, hat Rock Tech eines der stärksten Teams der Branche zusammengestellt. In den kommenden Jahren will das Unternehmen sein Material auch aus Altbatterien verwenden.

IHR KONTAKT FÜR NACHFRAGEN

