Scientists result have confirmed a 22.2% efficiency rating for a flexible CIGS solar cell with Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems.Researchers from Switzerland's Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA) claim to have achieved a world record efficiency of 22.2% for a flexible copper, indium, gallium and selenium (CIGS) solar cell on polyimide plastic film. Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has confirmed the results. As of September 2021, the cell had an efficiency of 21.4%. The device was fabricated through a ...

