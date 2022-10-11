Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Grand Union Real Estate, which provides buying and listing agent services in Portland and southwest Washington, is shifting to a unique model benefiting not only buyers and sellers but also communities by making a financial contribution to each community partner for every transaction closed.

The company is launching a novel approach to distinguish itself from nationwide, online-based real estate businesses and others whose focus is limited to just immediate transactions. Grand Union is pledging to invest in the communities where it helps people buy and sell homes, utilizing their Community Partners Program which supports non-profit partners in the areas where the company operates.

"Our model looks at both the client and the community, creating a positive experience where the real estate transaction benefits both, which is missing in this industry," says Tyler Koski, a Real Estate Broker and Founder of Grand Union Real Estate. "Grand Union assists clients with achieving their homeownership goals, while also paying attention to what work we can do to benefit the community."





Tyler Koski

Although the community-centric approach to real estate distinguishes Grand Union from its competitors, the company offers first-class conventional services for both buyers and sellers. "Online real estate is trapped in its own ecosystem of trying to disrupt the industry by buying up millions of units across the country, which just exacerbates problems with low inventory, rising interest rates, and making homes unaffordable for many people," says Koski. "We want to provide another option, helping buyers, sellers, and bringing dollars back to communities."

"What's most important is that a real estate transaction adds to the community as a whole, and that's something that's generally missing in the industry," says Koski. "It's possible to exceed traditional business models and get great results for clients and their communities."





Grand Union Real Estate

*Grand Union Real Estate is a member of real estate brokerage: Dwell Realty in Oregon and Dwell Realty Washington, LLC in Washington.

Contact:

Tyler Koski

Grand Union Real Estate

https://www.grandunionre.com/

tyler@grandunionre.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139722