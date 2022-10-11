Italian Food and Beverage Corp: IFBC Accelerates Company Growth

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Italian Food & Beverage Corp. (OTC:IFBC): Further to its press release of September 12, 2022, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its operations into additional Western Beef locations, broadening its presence within these stores. IFBC products are accorded the highest and best visibility and are accompanied by eye-catching marketing and sales displays directly in front of the cash out stations.

In a very short time, this prized relationship with Western Beef has allowed the Company to accelerate its growth, enlarge its customer base, increase its profits, and deepen its penetration into the lucrative energy drink market. IFBC's strategic product placement within the Western Beef chain, has resulted in a sizable uptick in repeat customer sales, as well as the acquisition of new customers from the US and elsewhere. IFBC's exposure to Western Beef's international customer base bodes well for IFBC as it happened during its international launch adding a distributor in Switzerland while continues its expansion in Italy where IFBC has positioned itself in several retail locations, including supermarkets and well-placed vending machines.

Dino Luzzi, Chairman and CEO of IFBC, states "we never lost sight of our growth strategy, we have increased sales profitability's and exposure for our product and enhanced our board of director with a food broker with over 25 years of experience, targeting additional high-profile retail chains, our food broker whose clients include, among many others, Polly-O, Gioioso, and Mike's Honey, has introduced IFBC to major food retailers validating our plans to expand our footprint in the energy drink market. We doubled our sales in the last two quarters and our presence in Western Beef, and we are very excited about the company future."

CEO interview by Sequire

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" and information provided by Italian Food & Beverage Corp. such as online, printed documents, publications or information available via its website. It may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause the Company's results to differ materially from historical results, or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements may also include plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding proposed new products, services or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. There can be no

assurance that the negotiations being considered by the letter of intent will be completed.

CONTACT

Dino Luzzi

CEO

516-637-5937

info@ifbcorp.com

SOURCE: Italian Food and Beverage Corp

