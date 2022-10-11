Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences and Leading Cosmeceuticals Company Dr. Denese SkinScience Present Their Partnership Progress in FORCE Family Office October 13th Webinar

Companies Will Discuss Actions and Planning Completed for a New Generation of Skincare Products, Offering Revolutionary Effectiveness Through Combination of PBI's UST Best-in-Class Nanoemulsification Technology with Dr. Denese's Unparalleled Science-Driven Understanding of the Needs in the Skincare Market

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide cosmeceuticals, health and wellness, and other industries today announced the Company's participation in the October 13th Development of a New Generation of Skincare Products webinar, sponsored by FORCE Family Office. PBI is honored to be joined by QVC icon, skincare visionary, and anti-aging pioneer Adrienne Denese, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Denese is the President of Dr. Denese SkinScience, one of the most successful skincare lines in the U.S., with accumulated sales over $500 million through QVC.

PBI's revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform, and its' critical enabling role in the development of a new generation of skincare products, will be the focus of this real-time, interactive "Presentation/Q&A Event". UST is a revolutionary and industrially-scalable technology that can process oil and water mixtures into nanoemulsions, in which large oil drops in water (containing active ingredients) are reduced to nano-sized oil droplets so small they achieve effective water-solubility and long-term stability. These high quality nanoemulsions show significantly increased absorption and bioavailability of the therapeutic active ingredients contained in the nano-sized oil droplets. Examples of active ingredients include retinol, vitamins, supplements, and nutraceuticals - all of which are routinely infused into cosmeceuticals.

Dr. Adrienne Denese's life mission has been to help women look and feel younger, and to live healthier lives. Her immutable priority has always been to effectively develop and deliver the highest quality active ingredients to her customers. Dr. Denese explained: "I am excited to partner with PBI as we together use the UST platform's remarkable breakthrough in nanoemulsion effectiveness to develop a new generation of category-changing skincare products that will offer more effective absorption, bioavailability, and therapeutic benefits to Dr. Denese SkinScience customers worldwide."

DATE: Thursday, October 13, 2022 (Noon ET)

PRESENTATION: Video Webcast

REGISTER: Click here to register for the Webinar

Panelists

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) announced on Wednesday, September 28 th the imminent commercial launch of its revolutionary UST nanoemulsification processing method, with an initial focus in the CBD market. Company expects Q4 2022 incremental revenue to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and in the millions of dollars for FY 2023. Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, Founder and CEO, will be a panel participant.

is one of the most successful, highly-rated, award-winning, and longest-lasting skincare lines in the history of QVC. Dr. Adrienne Denese, Founder and President, will be a panel participant. FORCE Family Office is the largest network of family offices in the United States. FORCE is dedicated to helping family offices efficiently and successfully connect with private and public companies for co-investment, research, education, and philanthropy. CEO Steven Saltzstein will be the Moderator of the webinar.

Selected Recent Key Announcements - PBIO

Pressure BioSciences Secures Pivotal Cosmeceuticals Partnership for UST Platform with Dr. Denese SkinScience, 20-Year Industry Leader with Over $0.5 Billion in QVC Sales.

Pressure BioSciences Announces First Nanoemulsions Manufacturing Agreement Under Recently Released UST Early Access Program

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Ourprimary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g.,oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, youcan identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should,""could,""would," "expects," "plans," "intends,""anticipates," "believes," estimates,""predicts," "projects,""potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not placeundue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially fromany forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

