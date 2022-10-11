Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. Announces Additions to Board of Directors

Expanded Board of Director Broadens Company's Access to Valued Business Expertise and Relationships

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCQB:OCEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative biological therapeutics and regenerative medicine, announced that the Company has added independent board members to its board of directors.

Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Modi (Dr. M) was elected Chairman of the Board. Dr. Modi has been the Group Chairman of Modi Holding - a diversified business conglomerate with business interests in mobility, finance, healthcare, education, clean energy, and life sciences. Headquartered in Singapore, Modi Holdings is a global enterprise with companies in India, Singapore, and the United States. Dr. Modi is known for introducing the latest technologies through partnerships with Xerox, Alcatel, Telstra, Olivetti, Axiati, Singapore Telemdia and Fountain Life among others. In recent years, Dr. Modi has focused on creating an ecosystem that enables people to live Happy and Healthy beyond the age of 100. He has been recognized by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine with the moniker "Global Leader in Wellness".

Chuck Bretz was elected Vice Chairman of the Board. Chuck began his legal career in 1982 as an Assistant State's Attorney in Will County, Illinois and he successfully prosecuted his first murder case at the age of twenty-five. In 1986, Chuck joined the oldest law firm in Joliet, Illinois, Murphy, Timm, Lennon, Spesia, and Ayers as a litigation Associate. Subsequently, Chuck rejoined the State's Attorney's Office as the First Assistant and supervised approximately 40 other prosecuting attorneys. In 1999, Chuck formed the Law Offices of Chuck Bretz, P.C., which is now known as Chuck Bretz & Associates, P.C. Since that time, Chuck has built Chuck Bretz & Associates, P.C. into a dynamic law firm featuring distinguished and accomplished attorneys who concentrate their practice in advising various businesses pertaining to multiple commercial and real estate matters. Chuck is also an active participant in various entrepreneurial endeavors. Triumph Capital, LLC ("Triumph") was formed in 2014 to be utilized as a Holding Company for the various business enterprises that Chuck is personally involved in. Triumph currently holds an equity position in a medical supply company, a CBD company and various software companies. Triumph also has provided funding and legal services for various opportunity zones and commercial real estate development projects.

John Chistie has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2010 of Encore Housing Opportunity Fund I, Fund II, Fund III and Rescore Property Corp., a group of private equity funds with over $2. Billion in assets under management primarily focused on acquiring distressed residential real estate. He also has served since 2005 as Chief Financial Officer of Falcone Group which owns a diversified real estate portfolio of companies. He has served since 2015 as a Director of Solitron Devices, Inc. which designs, develops, manufactures and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices or the military and aerospace markets. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Nominating Committee. Mr. Chiste also serves on the Board of Paramount Marketing Consultants, a privately-held ESOP. From 2008 to 2015, Mr. Chistie served as a director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Forward Industries, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed manufacturer and distributor of specialty and promotional product primarily for handheld electronic devices.

Guryinder Pal Singh was elected to the Board and brings over 35 years of experience in business strategy, corporate finance, and financial accounting. His business expertise includes mergers and acquisitions, statutory compliance capital raising, budgeting and internal controls audit financial management, risk management, investor relations, and tax planning. Since 1996, he has served as Chief Financial Officer of Modi Holdings with an interest in mobile services and devices, healthcare, energy and wellness. Mr. Singh is a graduate of New Delhi and a Chartered Accountant in India.

Mr. S. Jerry Glauser has had a 50-year career in the automobile industry, starting in a family business in South New Jersey and striking out on his own with the purchase of his first of an eventual 12 automobile dealerships in Sarasota, Florida. In 2004, Mr. Glauser sold his dealerships in Florida, moved to Denver, Colorado and bought a Mercedes Benz dealership, eventually selling in 2006. He later acquired a Mercedes Benz dealership in Houston, Texas which was sold in 2014. For the past 8 years, Mr. Glauser has invested in various biotech companies and real estate ventures. He currently services on the board of National Jewish Health in Denver, Colorado.

Leathem Stearn has been a serial inventor, designer, and entrepreneur since 1970 in a number of industries. Since 2008, Mr. Stearn has been involved with various business projects including entrepreneur consulting, residential home construction and real estate investing. Since 1986, Mr. Stearn has been involved with Scunci International, LLC as the founder, manager and developer of the "Scrunchy" product and Scunci brand for women hair accessories. He sold the company and is currently licensing the Scunci Trademark worldwide. From 1992-1995, Stearn was a co-founder, partner and CEO of Artnet, a company that developed into the leading art information company in the Art industry. Prior to 1992, Mr. Stearn was involved with a number of other ventures including: Showcase International, LLC (1989-1992), a company that developed the first entertainment industry multi-media portfolio database, which he founded and managed; Founder and manager of Smeth Stearn Yachts LLC (2004-2010) which developed a yacht sharing business; R.A. Stearn, Naval Architects and Marine Engineers(1985-1986), he acquired and served as COE a company which designed ships and lifting equipment until sold; Stearn Sailing Systems (SSS) as founder and CEO of SSS which developed and manufacture sailing products until sold.

