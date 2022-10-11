EQS-News: OmniClouds / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Aruba Signs Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partnership Agreement with OmniClouds



Aruba Signs Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partnership Agreement with OmniClouds DUBAI, UAE, xx October, 2022: Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), and OmniClouds (www.OmniClouds.com), a leading technology start-up in the cloud service provider (CSP) space and migrator for MEA & Emerging markets, today signed a strategic Managed Service Provider (MSP) agreement to drive digital transformation and ICT as a service in the Middle East & Africa region. The signing took place during GITEX Global 2022. The two companies will work in close partnership to promote regional uptake of HPE GreenLake for Aruba Network as a Service (NaaS), that enables organizations to quickly and efficiently deploy critical use cases, such as hybrid work, connected retail, and hybrid learning. OmniClouds and Aruba, signed a strategic managed service provider (MSP) agreement during GITEX Global 2022 held in Dubai. This partnership will promote regional uptake of HPE GreenLake for Aruba Network as a Service (NaaS), which will enable organizations to quickly and efficiently deploy critical use cases, such as hybrid work, connected retail, and hybrid learning. Sherifa Hady, Vice President Channel Europe Middle East & Africa at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company says, "As device counts grow, endpoints diversify, and connectivity demands increase, planning a network and keeping up with change can be overwhelming. Enterprises need the flexibility of cloud agility, security, scale, and compliance from their network - which is what Aruba's NaaS offering provides. We believe OmniClouds, with its position as a leading provider of ICT solutions as-a-Service, is an ideal partner that will help drive digital transformation across regional enterprises by leveraging our NaaS portfolio." NaaS is becoming a top priority for organizations around the world. A recent survey by Aruba indicates that the appetite for Network-as-a-Service is rising and driving conversations across 86% of companies in Middle East & South Africa (MESA). Over three quarters (82%) of companies agree that having the flexibility to scale their network based on business needs is key to their interest, and 43% see it as a potential game changer in how they are able to manage activities. "We are excited about our partnership with Aruba. Consuming NaaS with HPE GreenLake for Aruba ensures that networks are always ready to support what the business needs using our ICT as a service OPEX model. Enterprises can acquire and deploy the latest technology faster and more efficiently, ensure infrastructure is right-sized and upgrades happen when needed, rapidly deploy new use cases, and even support corporate sustainability goals. We believe that the market will react very positively to this strong value proposition, which in turn will lead to healthy regional uptake of the solution," concludes Amr Eid, Group CEO & Board member. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of OmniClouds. To learn more about Omniclouds, contact us at marketing@omniclouds.com or visit www.OmniClouds.com.



About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company: Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options as part of the HPE GreenLake family, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN). About OmniClouds: OmniClouds, is an Information & Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider that solves complex problems with simple strategies, with one of the world's most comprehensive platforms to cross the chasm of the ICT sector. OmniClouds has a simple proposition - use the technology; don't buy the technology. Instead of investing in ICT, you should be simply using it to grow your business. This greatly reduces CAPEX and OPEX for organizations, making it much easier to launch and create leaner, more versatile verticals that can address a disruptive market environment.

