Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Oct-2022 / 18:17 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's")

Transaction in own securities

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Ltd as part of its share buyback programme announced on 26 September 2022 (the "Programme").

Date of Purchase 11 October 2022 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 10,061 Volume weighted average price paid per share 461.9818p Highest price paid per share 462.00p Lowest price paid per share 459.00p

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,082,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 1,400,285, 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 39,682,054. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

11 October 2022

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES:

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchases: 11 October 2022

Investment firm: Numis Securities Ltd

Aggregate information

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 461.9818 10,061

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 2746 462.00 08:16:38 00061490756TRLO0 LSE 1000 462.00 08:36:49 00061491086TRLO0 LSE 96 462.00 09:23:36 00061492066TRLO0 LSE 268 462.00 10:30:53 00061494844TRLO0 LSE 890 462.00 14:27:33 00061502106TRLO0 LSE 2500 462.00 14:27:33 00061502107TRLO0 LSE 2500 462.00 14:28:36 00061502144TRLO0 LSE 61 459.00 16:35:26 00061509322TRLO0 LSE

