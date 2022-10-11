Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - CWC Energy Services Corp. (TSXV: CWC) will be participating in the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference, which will take place on Saturday, October 22nd at Calgary Mount Royal University.

Duncan Au will be speaking at 2:30 PM MT on October 22nd. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the CWC Energy Services Corp. management team will be available at their exhibitor booth for more information throughout the day.

About CWC Energy Services Corp.

CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in Canada and the United States with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs and service rigs. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta, with operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Sylvan Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost and Brooks, Alberta and U.S. offices in Denver, Colorado and Casper, Wyoming. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".

About The Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

The Schachter Energy Conference is a unique opportunity for active, individual investors interested in the energy sector to interact directly with CEOs and other company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. There are 35 companies participating including energy producers, energy service and innovative technology companies.

"Individual investors should be preparing their 'buy lists' now for the upswing in what we see as a multi-year Energy Super Cycle," says Josef Schachter the host of the conference and a 40-year veteran of the investment business. "The current market downdraft should be over by year-end 2022, giving investors an excellent window for buying into the energy sector."

The intent of the conference is to provide attendees with the information they need to make smart investment choices.

