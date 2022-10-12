Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Seoul Metropolitan Government will hold Seoul Fashion Week 2023 S/S, the key event during Seoul Beauty Month, for 5 days from Tue, Oct. 11 to Sat, Oct. 15 at DDP. Considering its long hiatus as an on-site festival, it will open its doors previously restricted to people in the fashion industry to citizens and expand the points of contact between citizens and Seoul Fashion Week.

The 'Seoul Fashion Week 2023 S/S' will issue 1,500 NFT invitations with the ambassador's voice for the first time in the history of international fashion week. Created by the voice NFTs startup 'LOVO,' the NFT invitation will present the invitation message from Actor Kwon Sang-Woo, the global ambassador of the fashion week. In particular, various videos and pictures of the actor wearing Korean designers' clothes will be shown in multiple promotions around the world, like in Paris and New York.

In addition, virtual fashion models, RyuID, and SEO-HI will be the online ambassadors. They will reveal the clothes of participating brands online. RyuID and SEO-HI plan to wear designer clothes from Seoul Collection and Generation Next clothes, respectively.

The 'Seoul Fashion Week 2023 S/S' will focus on

The success of the fashion show

The expansion of point of contact with citizens

The advancement to the overseas market.

The four main programs of the Seoul Fashion Week are

On-site fashion shows by all designers

Order consultation meetings with domestic and foreign buyers

Beauty and fashion activities to be participated by the public

Advancement into the TRANOÏ fashion trade shows to make K-fashion known to the world.

A total of 30 on-site fashion shows will be held. The 'Seoul Collection' with 23 established designers will be held at DDP Art hall, special outdoor stages, and Dohwaseogil in Insa-dong, while the 'Generation Next' fashion show with 7 rookie designers will be held at Oullim Square of DDP. Moreover, there will be order consultation meetings with domestic and foreign buyers, and activities will be provided for the citizens to try out designer clothes through a virtual fitting event.

The SMG will give its continuous support to domestic designers to present their clothes at the Paris Fashion Week, one of the top 4 fashion weeks held in the world, and plans to further expand its support.

Hwang, Bo-Yeon, Director of Economic Policy Office stated, "We plan to support the Seoul Fashion Week to emerge as the world's fashion festival, promote the fashion industry around Dongdaemun area, and help it to become a bridgehead for K-fashion to advance into overseas markets." He also added, "In cooperation with major cities around the world, it will become an example enhancing the competitiveness of Seoul as the city of beauty and fashion in the world."

