Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed NURCOIN (NUR) on October 6, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NUR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





NUR Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/140141_5f83b00cc4c10ac6_001full.jpg

Designed for a wide range of use cases and problem solving in various industries, NURCOIN (NUR) is rapidly expanding network of decentralized operations. The NUR token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 6, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing NURCOIN

NURCOIN is a decentralized financial infrastructure, a digital currency, which is able to provide fundamental solutions to current problems. It strives for full transparency of all its actions, ensuring openness, stability and work efficiency. Through NURCOIN, users can send, earn interest and even transfer funds to anywhere in the world with an internet connection.

Differing from traditional money, NURCOIN allows its users to be their own bank. There's no need for third parties, users can manage their own funds using their wallet as proof of ownership. It's safe to use since it is protected by proven cryptography, which not only protects user's wallet and NURCOIN, but also their transactions.

NURCOIN is decentralized. There is not a single company or bank that can decide to print more NURCOIN or change the terms of its use. Since the payments are P2P, users can send NURCOIN without an intermediary like a bank. A user only needs an internet connection and a wallet to accept NURCOIN. They don't need access to a bank account to accept payments, and it can be done securely with anyone, anywhere, anytime.

With employees striving for the best quality in developing and working on the sale of its token NUR, NURCOIN is rapidly expanding network of decentralized operations.

About NUR Token

NUR is the native token of NURCOIN. It's available in flexible amounts and is divisible to 5 decimal places, so users don't need to buy 1 whole NURCOIN. they can buy fractional parts at a time - up to 0.00001 NURCOIN if required.

Based on Polygon network, NUR has a total supply of 10 million (i.e. 10,000,000) tokens, of which 0.5% is provided for airdrop, 3% is provided for ICO, 30% is allocated for offline business, 2.5% is allocated for charity, 7% is allocated for online education, 8% is provided for customer benefits, 10% is allocated to developers, 10% will be used for marketing, 7% is allocated to employees, 2% is provided for company expenses, and the remaining 20% is reserved.

The NUR token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 6, 2022, investors who are interested in the NURCOIN investment can easily buy and sell NUR token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about NUR Token:

Official Website: https://nurcoin.net

Telegram: https://t.me/+Vwn4s-_ppmphNWUy

Instagram: https://instagram.com/nurcoin_official

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100081639997294

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCEXvlzfFpKtaScdhGOdTjiw

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140141