Revolutionizing the global supply chain using blockchain technology, SupplyCon (SPLC) advocates the 'Global Strategic Mineral Supply Chain' and ensures continuous and stable supply of core minerals. Its native token SPLC has been listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on October 10, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing SupplyCon

SupplyCon is a combination of supply and continuity, which contains the future value and will of project developers and foundations to ensure continuous and stable supply of core minerals.

Normalizing the distribution of strategic minerals, securing economy by profitability analysis, transparent operation of distribution channels, value calculation through accurate cost analysis, economic life evaluation of mining points, safe mineral management and commercialization, and maintenance of global distribution order are essential factors in the strategic mineral market.

Although mining methods, cost calculation, product and refining processes, and commercialization processes are needed for each mineral, it is true that uniform management and transaction methods that do not fit the characteristics of each mineral have been introduced. Since each mineral has its own unique mineral, market, and chemical characteristics due to different uses, values, casting methods, refining, and mining methods, it is necessary to separately mine, safely manage, transact, calculate cost and evaluate economic value. SupplyCon advocates the 'Global Strategic Mineral Supply Chain', which is optimized for the characteristics of these minerals.

The key elements of the success of the global mineral supply chain are information accuracy, irreversibility, transparency, and non-forgery. To achieve this, SupplyCon utilized Ethereum, which is used as a critical blockchain and dual-chain DB and platform operations utility in more than 200 countries around the world, completing the most ideal blockchain-based global strategic mineral supply chain.

SupplyCon also plans to release a wallet with web3-based technology that has functions such as safe management, possession, transmission, and transaction of coins. In addition to the wallet trading function, it plans to evolve into a platform that introduces a solution that maximizes the specificity of the supply chain by transparently disclosing and integrating the types of minerals currently traded on the platform, the number of participating companies, and the overall business revenue.

About SPLC Token

SPLC is the native token of SupplyCon. Based on ERC-20, SPLC has a total supply of 400 million (i.e. 400,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for token sale, 20% is allocated for acquisition of 3rd tier license, 20% is provided for M&A of new technology patented corp., 10% will be used for production of supply chain platform, 20% is provided for global conglomerates sales, and the remaining 10% is allocated to the team.

The SPLC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on October 10, 2022, investors who are interested in the SupplyCon investment can easily buy and sell SPLC token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about SPLC Token:

Official Website: http://supplycon.io

Telegram: https://t.me/supplycon_official

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

