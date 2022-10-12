Manila, Philippines--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - BruntWork.co, an outsourcing company led by CEO Winston Ong, announced a substantial leap in quarterly revenue, jumping 181% year on year.

The company also recorded a rapid rise in agents under management, up 165% on a quarterly basis versus the prior year, pushing through 1,000 active agents since the company's launch just over 2 years ago.

BruntWork.co specializes in outsourcing and has clients in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. It offers a number of services, including customer service, telemarketing, and virtual assistants.

Winston Ong, CEO, said, "The great resignation, and flexible work from home policies, have enabled our company to achieve record growth through the pandemic and beyond. While the Philippines is our core market for hiring top talent, we are now recruiting from other countries as we expand our global footprint."

BruntWork.co has developed a remote-only outsourcing model that underpins the company's revenue and active agent growth announcement. Its clients prefer remote workers and its agents rated the company 4.5 out of 5 on Glassdoor.

BruntWork.co promotes its business model as a risk mitigation strategy as "remote only" means a client has no "single point of failure" in the words of its CEO, Winston Ong.

About BruntWork.co

BruntWork.co is an outsourcing company that builds cost-effective, efficient, and scalable operational teams for businesses wanting to grow fast and effectively. Since 2010 Bruntwork has built its team to over 1000 deploying specialist teams across most operational functions including; Digital Marketing, Web & App Design, Virtual Assistants, Telesales for both inbound and outbound campaigns, and Multi-Channel Customer Support.

