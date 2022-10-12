Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.10.2022

PR Newswire
12.10.2022 | 11:22
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Blocklisting Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

London, October 12

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Date: 12 October 2022

Name of applicant:Global Opportunities Trust plc
Name of scheme:N/A
Period of return:From:12 April 2022To:12 October 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:745,830 Ordinary shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):-
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):-
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:745,830 Ordinary shares

Name of contact:Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:0131 378 0500
