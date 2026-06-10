Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 May 2026, the Net Assets of the Company were £118.2m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2026

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 US T-Bill 3 Sep 26 Fixed Income United States 12.4 2 AVI Japan Discovery Fund* Financials Cayman 7.1 3 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 5.5 4 Orange Communication Services France 2.5 5 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.5 6 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.4 7 Cicor Technologies Information Technology Switzerland 2.2 8 Carlsberg Consumer Staples Denmark 2.1 9 Diageo Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.8 10 Nestle Consumer Staples Switzerland 1.8 11 GQG Partners Inc. Financials United States 1.8 12 Sanofi Health Care France 1.8 13 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 1.7 14 Philips Health Care Netherlands 1.7 15 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 1.7 16 Bakkafrost Consumer Staples Denmark 1.7 17 ENI Energy Italy 1.6 18 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.6 19 Laboratorios Farmaceutico Health Care Spain 1.5 20 Terveystalo Health Care Finland 1.5 21 TotalEnergies Energy France 1.4 22 Bonesupport Holding Health Care Sweden 1.3 23 RaySearch Laboratories Health Care Sweden 1.2 24 Alibaba Group Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 1.1 25 Origin Enterprises Materials Ireland 1.0 26 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 0.8 Total equity and bond investments 63.7 Stock index futures - short (6.7) Cash and other net assets 43.0 Net assets 100.0

* Participating Shares of CV5 SPC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 May 2026

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 25.0 Americas: Direct equities 5.9 Americas: Private Equity Fund 5.5 Japan 7.1 United Kingdom 6.7 Asia Pacific ex Japan 1.1 Fixed Income 12.4 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 36.3 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 May 2026

% of Net Assets Financials: Japan Fund 7.1 Financials: Private Equity Fund 5.5 Financials: Direct Equities 1.8 Total Financials 14.4 Consumer Staples 9.8 Health Care 9.0 Industrials 5.8 Communication Services 5.0 Energy 3.0 Information Technology 2.2 Consumer Discretionary 1.1 Materials 1.0 Fixed Income 12.4 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 36.3 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

10 June 2026