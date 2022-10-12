Shimmer Launches First Affordable ADHD Coaching and Accountability Platform for Adults, 5-10 Times Cheaper than Alternatives

With $1.3 million in seed funding, the science-based program was created by UCSF and NYU experts to support the millions of adults dealing with the condition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / The neurodevelopmental condition known as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is massive; according to the renowned ADHD authority, Dr. Russell A. Barkley, Ph.D., 13 million American adults deal with its impacts every day. Many more suffer from ADHD symptoms yet go through their lives undiagnosed. The condition may make it difficult to regulate emotions and complete everyday tasks at work and at home. It often leads to anxiety, depression, relationship problems, personal/professional stress and disruption, substance abuse, and more.

To help the millions of adults dealing with the challenges associated with ADHD, Shimmer is launching their science-informed and evidence-based coaching platform. Shimmer's program, developed by leading ADHD experts including those from NYU and UCSF, provides a highly affordable solution using expert ADHD coaches and mini or "bite-sized" live sessions paired with an accountability system. It is personalized to each member's unique needs and everything is accessible via mobile phone-easily fitting into a person's everyday life.

Shimmer is also announcing $1.3 million in seed funding from investors including Y Combinator, Honeystone Ventures (founded by Stanford GSB professors), Koa Labs, Megan Hall (VP, CVS Health), and Gaingels, among others.

Shimmer delivers mini-coaching sessions and an accountability app for adults with ADHD.

"My life was paved with 'too' this, 'can't' that, and 'stop' these: Chris, you're too talkative, too disruptive, can't listen, can't follow instructions, stop moving, stop daydreaming. I was always wrong," said Chris Wang, Shimmer co-founder and CEO. "After finally getting diagnosed earlier this year, I felt light; I had a name, an explanation, and path forward. However, what I quickly found was that resources for adults were few and far between, designed with the 5-year-old boy in mind, and focused solely on 'fixing' me."

Wang continues, "So, we asked ourselves: how can we create a gold standard adult ADHD experience that is not only quality and affordable, but both builds up the messy parts of ADHD (like executive dysfunction) and celebrates and strengthens the positives (like creativity, empathy, and energy)?"

According to Xenia Angevin, (MBA, Senior Practitioner Coach EMCC), Shimmer's Head ADHD Coaching Psychologist, "Shimmer starts by helping users make sense of their unique ADHD journey, and teaches them science-backed strategies and skills for focus, prioritization, meeting deadlines, regulating emotions, self-control, and follow through on daily functions. Most importantly, we tap into each person's creative energy and strengths to help them thrive and live their best life."

Medication is frequently prescribed to treat ADHD and it can be extremely helpful, however the modern approach advocates for mixed treatment which includes coaching. "Medication helps people focus, but it doesn't teach the strategies and skills needed to live with ADHD every day. Traditional therapy is extremely expensive and out of reach for so many," said Dr. Anil Chacko, Shimmer's clinical advisor. "Shimmer offers a new approach to ADHD care that is accessible and affordable with learnings that can last a lifetime."

Shimmer's platform:

Is led by Dr. Anil Chacko, Ph.D., associate professor of counseling at NYU and Xenia Angevin, an elite executive coach to the top organizations globally

Incorporates methods recommended by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) and utilized by expert therapists and coaches

Is rooted in Health Psychology & Coaching, Positive Psychology, Acceptance and Commitment Training (ACT) and Cognitive Behavioral Coaching (CBC)

Maintains a completely personalized program to meet each user's unique needs

"To say Shimmer has been life-changing is an understatement. For a long time, it has felt like nothing could help my extreme executive dysfunction," a Shimmer beta member said. "I've tried all the tips and tricks. Now, I enjoy having a coach to talk through things, who understands my struggles and helps keep me on track toward my goals. It feels like a weight has been lifted and I'm ready to take on each day knowing my coach is just a click away."

Memberships start at $99 per month, which is five to 10 times more affordable than traditional ADHD coaching. It matches users to a coach and includes weekly 15-minute video sessions and ongoing support and accountability through the app.

To learn more about Shimmer or to sign up, visit www.shimmer.care.

About Shimmer

Shimmer is an affordable consumer app to help adults with ADHD. Utilizing video coaching combined with a tech platform which helps users track ongoing progress and goals, the platform is based on a unique integrative, "bite-sized" coaching methodology. Shimmer coaching uses the best evidence-based strategies applied to health coaching as well as cognitive and behavioral approaches. For more information, visit www.shimmer.care.

