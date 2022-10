Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Networks Receives New Order for Integrated Coastal Surveillance System to be Deployed in Asia

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), announced today that Ondas Networks has received a new order from a major defense contractor for its next generation wireless communications system to be integrated into a coastal surveillance system in Asia.

This order was secured after Ondas' successful integration into a similar coastal surveillance system deployed by the defense contractor earlier this year in the Caribbean. The order is planned for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is part of a multi-system rollout for a large Asian country.

Integrated Coastal Surveillance Systems (ICSS) are designed to offer sovereign nations Maritime Situational Awareness (MSA) and surveillance capabilities against threats and unlawful activities originating at sea. These radar-based systems consist of a national command and control center, Automatic Identification Systems (AIS), meteorological sensors and a critical communications network implemented using FullMAX technology that can transmit data in real time over long range from the coastal perimeter to Coast Guard and Police vessels at sea. ICSS is designed for the detection of all types of surface targets at long range even under adverse sea conditions.

"We are continuing to make notable progress in new end-markets and geographies with our advanced network solutions," stated Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "In June of this year, we announced the first successful installation of our technology into an ICSS system with a respected global defense contractor in the Caribbean. With the initial success of demonstrating our technology's licensed frequency flexibility, reliability, and long communications range over ocean surfaces, we are pleased to continue broadening the scale of our technology in this emerging market. This order is a strong indicator that our FullMAX technology has significant potential for adoption in global homeland security markets."

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data and drone solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketedas a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution serviceunder a Robot- as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in rail, agriculture, utilities and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Networks and Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.comor follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption"Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

