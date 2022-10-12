Health Advance Inc.: More Relief Coming for Long COVID Sufferers from Health Advance Inc

Health Advance Deploying Proprietary Techniques for a Still Growing Problem

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Health Advance, Inc (OTC PINK:HADV) www.HealthAdvanceGroup.com has reached an important milestone to supply new treatment options for the growing number of people who have lingering weakness and lack of well-being following COVID and similar infections. Health Advance has now selected its contract manufacturer for its new treatment initiative and has settled on the final version of its proprietary formulation to be used for the launch of its new product in the USA. Health Advance joins respected government, pharma and business organizations that are recognizing the large scale of this problem in society and in the economy.

There are two phases to Health Advance's product launch. The first is manufacturing its now market ready formulation in trial quantities for clinical and patient evaluation. The second phase is subsequent manufacturing of larger quantities to suit the identified demand. Because contract manufacturing has now been organized, these phases can begin. Public progress reports will be provided henceforth.

The project joint venture, provisionally called Health Advance CV, will operate as a division of Health Advance Inc to provide affected consumers with a curated nutraceutical regime for this condition through pre-packaged proprietary supplement pouches where regulations permit, utilizing advanced infusion techniques and novel combinations to deliver superior results over conventional supplement methods. The consumer product name for the launch will be announced separately.

Leader of the Health Advance Science Team for the new venture is Dr. Alvin Pettle, a practicing anti-aging and bio-identical hormone specialist. Dr. Pettle has decades of clinical experience, with a special interest in bio-identical hormone treatments. The program being devised under Dr. Pettle's leadership creates pre-packaged supplement combinations that consumers do not otherwise have the knowledge or patience to manage without guidance.

Dr. Pettle remarks, "Our initiative is going to make it easier, safer and more effective for consumers through a kit approach. The kits are prepared with exceptionally relevant knowledge about combinatory effects. The kits are intuitive to use in normal daily life routines for effortless compliance by sufferers of the target conditions and other consumers seeking immune system boosting."

Photo Caption:

Dr. Alvin Pettle leads Health Advance Inc's initiative to launch a proprietary supplement line that supports post-COVID and similar viral infection recoverees whose well-being is hampered by lingering discomfort. The number of such sufferers continues to grow. Authorities anticipate more viral variants as COVID and other related infections proliferate even long after the decline of the present COVID variants.

ABOUT HEALTH ADVANCE INC: Since its founding in 2010, Health Advance Inc has targeted health and appearance related concepts. Health Advance is a Current Information tier filer with OTC Markets in the Alternative Reporting Guideline category. Through a separate subsidiary, Courtship Wines, Health Advance Inc is launching CBD infused beverages with de-alcoholized bases, starting in New York State, in 2022, where the company first received appropriate licensing. Health Advance Inc is organizing these initiatives in cooperation with external organizations, including Winning Brands Corporation amongst others.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact

Larry McLachlin, President

Health Advance, Inc

9131 Keele Street, Suite A4

Vaughan, Ontario L4K 0G7

(705) 733-7098

President@HealthAdvanceGroup.com

www.Twitter.com/HADVPresident

SOURCE: Health Advance Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/719987/More-Relief-Coming-for-Long-COVID-Sufferers-from-Health-Advance-Inc