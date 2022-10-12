SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced its inclusion as a Technology Innovator in the Gartner Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM Applicationsreport for its SugarPredict offering that extends artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities across its core platform.

The report highlights technology providers that advance and accelerate the use of intelligent Customer Relationship Management (CRM). Technology providers were selected based on the observed ability to market and sell AI-based or AI-enabling technologies with proven capabilities for optimization and/or transformation.

SugarPredict is an embedded feature included in the company's Sugar Market, Sell and Serve products.

"Sugar is honored to be recognized as a Technology Innovator in the Gartner Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM Applications report," said Rich Green, Chief Technology Officer, SugarCRM. "The transformative powers of AI are broad and far-reaching, but the time to value is vital. Just as our customers expect the classic functionality of CRM to 'just work,' Sugar makes AI just work for customers putting the power of AI in the hands of every business, no matter the size, business maturity, or technical sophistication."

A client case story on SugarCRM customer, rfxcel, a leading pharmaceutical supply chain "track and trace" software organization, is included in the report. The company leverages SugarPredict to increase the accuracy of its sales forecasting and has found the deployment of AI and ML to be seamless. Additional benefits noted include:

Seven times out of 10, SugarPredict accurately predicted that a sales opportunity was "more likely" to be won.

The algorithms predicted close to 100% of the time when an opportunity looked like a poor selling opportunity, and eventually, the deal was marked as lost, which saved wasted selling cycles.

Per the Gartner report, sales executives need technology to optimize their sales processes with data-driven insights about the health of their pipeline, what deals to focus on, or, at a more fundamental level, what to do next on a specific deal. These key factors are influencing the significant demand for intelligent CRM platforms powered by real-time AI to better plan, predict, and automate sales process outcomes to help improve pipeline development, forecasting accuracy, and recommended actions all key to supporting revenue growth opportunities.

Sugar is at the forefront of harnessing AI, ML, and predictive analytics to make the hard things easier for sales, marketing, and service teams by letting the platform do the work. Sugar has made significant investments to bring the SugarPredict AI engine to its entire platform portfolio, pioneering pre-configured, out-of-the-box AI for all that drives value from Day One. At the same time, its no-code, low-code tools and capabilities put change in the hands of non-technical business users.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

