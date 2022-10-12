Halberd Corporation: Halberd Progresses from Eliminating Top Brain Disease Antigens from CSF To Eradication of Interleukin-6 From Human Blood Serum

Excess IL-6 is associated with inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis, MS, some cancers and neurodegenerative diseases.

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) demonstrated the removal of Interleukin-6 (IL-6) from human blood serum during in-vitro laboratory studies. Excess Interleukin-6 in the blood has been linked to numerous adverse health conditions.

Unlike Halberd's earlier successful experiments, which eliminated IL-6 from cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) through exposure to laser irradiation, this recent experiment used an engineered antibody with a strong binding affinity to IL-6 which was chemically bonded to a medical grade microbead filter.

According to William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, "Our team's patent-pending fabricated microbeads were meticulously inserted into a laboratory chromatography column, forming a filter through which the blood serum with IL-6 was flowed. The chemically bonded antibody attracts and sequesters the IL-6 in the blood where it remains on the filter beads, thus removing IL6 from the blood serum, much like the way a magnet removes iron filings from a fluid".

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and board-certified attending neurologist, commented, "IL-6 stimulates auto-immune processes and inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, some cancers and atherosclerosis. In pancreatic cancer it was found that elevated levels of IL-6 in patients correlated with a poor prognosis. Therefore, the ability to eradicate IL-6 from blood may serve as a relatively simple and effective therapeutic against multiple maladies."

Hartman, added, "Halberd's scientists were able to adjust the parameters used in treating CSF to address the complexities of dealing with human blood serum. Halberd's patent-pending process has the capacity to fine tune the elimination of targeted bio factors."

Mr. Hartman continued, "We need to clarify a somewhat common, but inaccurate, notion concerning Halberd and its accomplishments. Some people have indicated that Halberd is "all over the place" with its multiple accomplishments across numerous disease states. Instead, we are a company with the platform product/process with virtually universal application, being able to eradicate, and even fine tune and control a multiplicity of disease-causing elements in bodily fluids. This has profound medical implications and advantages."

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, subscribe by submitting this.

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company' cautions our readers that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties and associated estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Halberd Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720020/Halberd-Progresses-from-Eliminating-Top-Brain-Disease-Antigens-from-CSF-To-Eradication-of-Interleukin-6-From-Human-Blood-Serum