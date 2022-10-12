Jade Leader Corp.: Jade Leader Announces Color Change Phenomenon Jades Field Program at Its DJ Project, Washington State, USA

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader", or "the Company") is pleased

to announce the initiation of a field trenching program targeting the collection of further nephrite Jade exhibiting the highly unusual color change phenomenon as described in the Company's previous news release (NR 22-04, October 3, 2022). A recent short field test has demonstrated that fresh material of this type can be reached for harvesting with modest preparations, and such a program of Jade collection, field preparation of materials for processing and marketing is now underway.

In addition, the Company is pleased to report that its President, Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, B.Sc Hons geology, P.Geol. has been invited by the Canadian Gemmological Association (CGA) as a special guest speaker on Jade at its annual conference in Vancouver, October 21-23. The Company is very excited to have the opportunity to participate in such an educational and networking event of Canadian and International gem professionals involved in all aspects of the gem trade where some of our recent work can be highlighted as new developments in the gem space.

