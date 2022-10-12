San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) (OTC Pink: ENSCW) ("Ensysce" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety to reduce abuse and overdose, today announced management's participation in the LD Micro Main Event XV conference being held from October 25-27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, California.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, and Chief Financial Officer, Dave Humphrey, will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference and will be giving a presentation at 11:30 AM Pacific time on Tuesday, October 25th. Interested parties can register for and view the webcast of the presentation here. For more information about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ensysce's management, please contact Ensysce's Investor Relations at ENSC@mzgroup.us.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing a unique, tamper-proof treatment option for pain that minimizes the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Our products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse, reducing the human and economic costs. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

