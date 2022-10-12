Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG), a global leader in video game experiences and entertainment at the intersection of the creator economy, gameplay content and the metaverse, today announced management's participation in the LD Micro Main Event XV conference being held from October 25-27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, California.

Ann Hand, Chief Executive Officer, and Clayton Haynes, Chief Financial Officer, of Super League will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors and will be giving a presentation on Wednesday, October 26th at 11:30 AM pacific time. Interested parties can register for and view the webcast of the presentation here. To schedule a meeting with Super League's management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to SLGG@mzgroup.us.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company's platform includes access to vibrant in-game communities, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, cloud-based livestream production tools, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series. Super League's properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

