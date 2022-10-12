Key Areas in Shaping IT Performance Markets in 2022

Login VSI, the company that provides the industry's first digital workspace reliability platform, announced today that Digital Enterprise Journal (DEJ), a business technology research firm, has named Login VSI to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in managing IT performance in a recent report.

The designation is a follow-up to DEJ's market study titled "24 Key Areas Shaping IT Performance Markets in 2022." After identifying these 24 key areas through end-user-focused research, DEJ then identified vendors that were best aligned with the study's findings and were leaders in many of these key areas.

"Login VSI's insights into the VDI chain of service drive better employee experiences. Their platform provides transparency across all major VDI vendors and helps organizations better leverage automation, benchmark performance, and respond to the impact of ongoing changes," said Bojan Simic, founder and chief analyst at DEJ and the report's primary author. Simic also noted that Login VSI is well aligned "with user requirements in categories such as optimization and visibility into inefficiencies."

Leading enterprises use the Login Enterprise platform to modernize and future-proof their VDI investments but also apply a rigorous testing process to assess the impact of application changes on the entire VDI chain of service and identify potential failures due to service disruptions or behavioral changes.

"We are honored to be recognized by DEJ as one of its top 20 emerging vendors for managing IT performance," said Eric Jan van Leeuwen, CEO of Login VSI. "One of our primary objectives has always been to provide innovative products that empower our clients to successfully manage rapidly evolving and growing IT demands. We believe this insight from DEJ will help empower organizations to find and leverage the latest groundbreaking IT technologies."

DEJ's 2022 research report, Top 20 Vendors for Managing IT Performance showcases the results of its current state of the market, including insights from more than 3,300 organizations. The 24 key areas discovered in this research were used as evaluation criteria from which DEJ chose the top 20 vendors based on their effectiveness in solving top challenges for organizations as well as their ability to respond to their fast-changing requirements.

These findings underscore the need for innovative approaches to address both persistent challenges and a new set of management issues that cannot be effectively solved by legacy solutions.

The DEJ 2022 Emerging Vendors report is available online at https://www.loginvsi.com/resources/white-papers/dej-analyst-report/.

About Login VSI

Login VSI provides the industry's first digital workspace reliability solution that increases the velocity of change and preserves the performance of Windows applications and workspaces (cloud, virtual and physical). Our Login Enterprise platform provides a human-centric and automated approach that objectively measures experience and delivers immediate insights into the impact of any change. Using industry accepted, patented benchmarks, organizations can plan and maintain a successful digital workplace with less cost, fewer disruptions, and less risk. Founded in 2012, Login VSI is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands and Boston, Massachusetts. Visit loginvsi.com and follow @loginvsi.

