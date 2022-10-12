Rockhaven Resources Ltd.: Rockhaven Completes Exploration Program at Its Klaza Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2022 exploration program at its 100% owned and road accessible Klaza property, located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of southern Yukon.

The program utilized two diamond drill rigs that completed a total of 12,042 m of drilling in 69 holes. The 2022 work program focused on advancing Klaza towards Pre-feasibility by achieving the following objectives:

Further Definition of Resources - 43 holes were completed to assist in the upgrading of inferred resources to indicated resources. These holes are the final phase of resource drilling that will be done before Pre-feasibility studies commence. Combined with 2021 infill drilling, approximately 16,000 m of infill drilling has been completed to upgrade the 2018 mineral resource to the indicated category.

- 43 holes were completed to assist in the upgrading of inferred resources to indicated resources. These holes are the final phase of resource drilling that will be done before Pre-feasibility studies commence. Combined with 2021 infill drilling, approximately 16,000 m of infill drilling has been completed to upgrade the 2018 mineral resource to the indicated category. Resource Expansion Potential - 8 holes tested the eastern portion of the Central BRX Zone which lies immediately adjacent to, but outside of the existing mineral resource and the currently envisioned mine plan, as presented in the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (See PEA Press Release dated July 13, 2020). This drilling was designed to increase confidence in continuity of mineralization in the area, allowing it to be potentially added to future resource calculations as an indicated resource. This drilling has extended the Central BRX Zone 280 m along strike of the existing mineral resource to the south-east.

- 8 holes tested the eastern portion of the Central BRX Zone which lies immediately adjacent to, but outside of the existing mineral resource and the currently envisioned mine plan, as presented in the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (See PEA Press Release dated July 13, 2020). This drilling was designed to increase confidence in continuity of mineralization in the area, allowing it to be potentially added to future resource calculations as an indicated resource. This drilling has extended the Central BRX Zone 280 m along strike of the existing mineral resource to the south-east. Evaluation of Outside Targets - 2 drill holes evaluated the potential of the Western BRX Extension Zone, which returned 1,160 g/t Ag over 0.54 m from a single drill hole in 2021 (see Rockhaven Press Release dated December 15, 2021). In addition to the drilling, a total of 1.7 km of excavator trenching was completed over two areas hosting multi-element soil geochemical anomalies and another 632 soil samples were collected in areas of interest across the property.

2 drill holes evaluated the potential of the Western BRX Extension Zone, which returned 1,160 g/t Ag over 0.54 m from a single drill hole in 2021 (see Rockhaven Press Release dated December 15, 2021). In addition to the drilling, a total of 1.7 km of excavator trenching was completed over two areas hosting multi-element soil geochemical anomalies and another 632 soil samples were collected in areas of interest across the property. Geotechnical Open Pit and Surface Infrastructure Drilling - 16 geotechnical drill holes were completed to support Pre-feasibility open pit studies. Additionally, 280 m of sonic drilling over 16 holes was carried out to map overburden layers underneath the proposed tailings and mill site areas. Both the geotechnical and sonic drilling data will be used to support advanced studies required to complete the Pre-feasibility study.

- 16 geotechnical drill holes were completed to support Pre-feasibility open pit studies. Additionally, 280 m of sonic drilling over 16 holes was carried out to map overburden layers underneath the proposed tailings and mill site areas. Both the geotechnical and sonic drilling data will be used to support advanced studies required to complete the Pre-feasibility study. Metallurgy, Tailings and Permitting Advancement - Over 1,000 kg of core samples were collected for metallurgical test work, including pre-concentration, flotation and concentrate optimization, which will be conducted at a Pre-feasibility level on material from the known deposit. The amenability of tailings to filtration will also be studied to further evaluate the potential for dry stack tailings disposal methods. Permitting-related studies continue with quarterly, ground and surface water sampling and weather monitoring.

"The 2022 program was designed to upgrade as many of the remaining inferred mineral resources to the indicated category as possible for their inclusion in the upcoming Pre-feasibility study. Additionally, all of the required information from site-based work was collected, which included geotechnical, ground stability, environmental and metallurgical data. We anticipate the completion of the fully-funded Pre-feasibility study by mid-2023." stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven's CEO. "Thanks to the hard work of our crews and contractors, we were able to stay within budget and accommodate an extra 2,000 m of drilling which should add to the overall project economics. Additionally, we carried out a 10-day work program on some of our most compelling regional targets and eagerly await assays."

Detailed maps showing the locations of completed drill holes can be viewed on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com. Results from the 2022 program will be released once assays have been received, compiled and evaluated.

Qualified Persons

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information contained in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "upgrade", "potential", "anticipate", "possible", "amenability", "should", "objectives", "definition" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "may", "could" or "will" occur. Rockhaven cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rockhaven. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development and the results thereof, including the results of the recently completed drill program, the impact on mineral resource estimates, the potential for new discoveries including porphyry deposits, and the results of planned metallurgical programs, as well as the ability of Rockhaven to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Rockhaven's financial statements available under the Rockhaven profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Rockhaven undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720005/Rockhaven-Completes-Exploration-Program-at-Its-Klaza-Gold-Silver-Project-Yukon