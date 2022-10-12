Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
10 mal „Strong Buy“ – Warum dieses Kraftpaket die bessere „Lithium-Wahl“ sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6XZ ISIN: US90184L1026 Ticker-Symbol: TWR 
Tradegate
12.10.22
16:57 Uhr
51,91 Euro
+0,33
+0,64 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TWITTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWITTER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,8051,8817:02
51,7951,8717:02
ACCESSWIRE
12.10.2022 | 16:20
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Twitter Ranked #1 Among Apps & Social Platforms in MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2022 Study

Twitter, Zoom, and Facebook top apps & social platform category with intimacy driven by enhancement and ritual archetypes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Twitter is the most intimate brand among app & social platforms in MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2022 Study, the largest study of brands based on emotions. The enhanced 2022 study combines MBLM's proven Brand Intimacy model with the power of AI and big data to analyze over 600 brands, assessing how consumers bond with the brands they use and love. Zoom and Facebook round out the top three apps & social platform brands. MBLM found that a top keyword for Twitter was "entertainment." Top keyword for Zoom was "emotional" and Facebook's was "connections."

The remaining brands in the top ten for apps & social platforms are: TikTok, LinkedIn, Instagram, Hinge, Microsoft Teams, Google Maps and Airbnb. Uber, Waze and Clubhouse ranked last among the 26 brands in the category. Consistent with previous years, MBLM also found that top intimate brands outperformed Fortune 500 top brands across profit, revenue, and stock performance.

MZHCI, LLC, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

Brand intimacy 2022 apps & social platforms top 10 rankings.

Twitter, an elder statesman in its category, narrowly missed a spot among the top 50 brands in the study, ranking 54th overall. Zoom (76th overall) was the only industry peer to join Twitter among the top 100 brands. The remainder of the top 10 brands in the apps & social platform category were ranked far away from the leader in Brand Intimacy, Disney: Facebook (119), Tik Tok (154), LinkedIn (181), Instagram (182), Hinge (183), Microsoft Teams (195), Google Maps (218) and Airbnb (235).

"Although people use some of these brands every day, apps & social platforms generally underperform in our study, which could be a result of many factors and challenges," said Mario Natarelli, managing partner at MBLM. "Some of the brands in this category may be seen as ubiquitous, while intimacy among others may be shaded by issues related to trust or privacy. And further segmenting the category, some of the apps & platforms may also have difficulties building a separate identity that breaks through the clutter."

The report also showed that among brands in this category:

  • Apps & social platforms average Brand Intimacy Quotient score is below the cross-industry average of 36.8---However, the industry did improve its Quotient score performance by 23 percent since our 2021 study.
  • When it comes to dating apps, Hinge breaks away from the pack with a strong Identity archetype and a quotient score of 38.0; compared to Bumble (31.7 score) and Tinder (27.5 score) who rank high in Enhancement
  • When it comes to ride-sharing apps, Lyft (ranked 401 with a keyword of "rely") narrowly edges Uber (ranked 421 with a keyword of "convenience") in the overall rankings
  • Apple Music was in the 371st slot in the overall rankings and with a quotient score of 25.9% and was ranked 19th in the industry, behind Pandora, which ranked 258th overall and 11th in the industry
  • Looking at consumers who mention apps & social platforms, Hinge ranks highest in terms of users in some sort of intimacy with the brand (29.1%), followed by Pandora (27.6%), compared to brands at the bottom of the list including Waze (0.7%) and Clubhouse 4.7%)
  • Clubhouse ranks 428th overall and has an industry ranking of 26th with 4.7% of users showing some form of intimacy with the brand
  • Zoom ranked highest in terms of fusing, scoring a 19 for the depth and degree of intensity in the relationships users have with the brand. Comparatively, Apple Music (0) and Lyft (0) are at the other end of the spectrum and fall well below the industry average.

MBLM also released an article examining the performances of Twitter and Facebook, "Why Twitter Is Trending: Comparing Twitter and Facebook's Performance in the 2022 Brand Intimacy Study." The agency observes that newer, platform-specific features and shifting demographics within the two companies have contributed to a notable change in the way people talk about and use each. Unique success in the indulgence archetype gave Twitter an edge needed to dominate the apps & social platforms industry as the most intimate brand.

The Brand Intimacy 2022 Study contains the most comprehensive rankings of brands based on emotion. The scale of the study included more than 600 brands and more than 1.4 billion words analyzed over 2021.

To download the Brand Intimacy 2022 Study or explore the rankings click here.

Methodology

To read the study methodology, click here.

About MBLM

MBLM invented Brand Intimacy, the emotional science behind the brands we use and love. For our clients, we deliver expertise and value through our agency insights, services, and software offerings.

With offices in five countries, our multidisciplinary teams invent, transform, and enhance brands for businesses of every kind. We deliver marketing that creates stronger emotional connections with stakeholders. These bonds create better performance and long-term returns. To learn more about how we can help you create and sustain ultimate brand relationships, visit mblm.com.

Contact

Joe McGurk
MZ North America
Joe.McGurk@MZGroup.US
917-259-6895

SOURCE: MBLM



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719968/Twitter-Ranked-1-Among-Apps-Social-Platforms-in-MBLMs-Brand-Intimacy-2022-Study

TWITTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.