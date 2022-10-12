UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that a three-person team, Sequoia Partners, has joined the firm in Irvine, California. The team is led by Financial Advisors Howard L. Woo and Luke C. Schell and also includes Client Service Associate Cyntia Lopez.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sequoia Partners to our team at UBS," said Sasha Kottmeier, UBS Irvine Branch Manager. "Howard and Luke are valuable additions to our Irvine office, adding experience, integrity, and collaboration to our existing strong culture of success."

The Sequoia Partners team advises high and ultra-high net worth individuals and families on comprehensive retirement and cash flow planning, estate planning strategies, and portfolio management, including asset allocation, risk management, equity and fixed income portfolio construction, as well as alternative investments.

"Howard and Luke have built a well-credentialed, boutique-style private wealth management team with many years of experience," added Justin Frame, Market Head for the UBS Southern California Market. "We're confident that with their experience and dedication to clients, they will help deliver differentiated and holistic wealth management advice, tailored to meet the unique needs and goals of our clients."

Howard Woo, CRPC, CWPA joins UBS from Merrill where he served as branch manager in Irvine and was co-founding partner of his team. He has 24 years of experience providing comprehensive wealth management and investments for high and ultra-high net worth individuals and families, corporations, endowments, and foundations. Howard holds Certified Private Wealth Advisor and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designations. He also holds a degree in Economics and Business Management from the University of California, Irvine.

Luke Schell also joins UBS from Merrill and brings more than 20 years of industry experience. He focuses on providing holistic wealth management solutions, and has continued to cultivate client loyalty and responsiveness through implementation of progressive ideas and commitment to clients' well-being. Luke holds the Certified Financial Planner designation. He earned an M.B.A. from the Marshall School of Business at USC, as well as a B.A. in Economics and a B.S. in Business Administration with a minor in German, also from USC.

Cyntia Lopez is a Client Service Associate on the Sequoia Partners team, focused on providing organizational and client support. She began her career with Bank of America in 2016 as a Relationship Manager, and later joined Merrill as a Wealth Management Client Associate. Cyntia attended Orange Coast College and also holds a notary license.

