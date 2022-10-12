Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.10.2022
10 mal „Strong Buy" – Warum dieses Kraftpaket die bessere „Lithium-Wahl" sein könnte
WKN: A3DWU7 ISIN: US05360L3042 Ticker-Symbol: 49Y0 
Frankfurt
12.10.22
08:11 Uhr
2,865 Euro
-0,210
-6,83 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
12.10.2022 | 16:32
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $12 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $12 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI).

About Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.avenuetx.com

Avenue Therapeutics | A Fortress Biotech Specialty Pharmaceutical Company

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Aegis Capital Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720075/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-12-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-for-Avenue-Therapeutics-Inc-NASDAQATXI

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
