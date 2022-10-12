Santiago, Chile--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Golden International Mining Group Limited would like to release updates from the company based on the recent results and progress dated October 6th, 2022. Firstly, Golden International Mining Group Limited would like to state that they are satisfied with the results of the company on a whole this past quarter. However due to the current uncertainty and market conditions, the board have unanimously agreed to withdraw any application to market until Q3 2023 at the earliest. This will revolve around the correct path forward for the company which is yet to be decided.

Golden International Mining Group Limited are also obliged to announce that there has been a full restriction placed on the sale and transfer of GINT:A shares. While this may sound harsh, the company asks for shareholders' understanding in this matter to protect the company moving forward. Should shareholders have concerns regarding this matter please contact the company directly to discuss more. Even with the restriction, GINT feels the outlook is very positive and the company can assure all shareholders and potential shareholders that Golden International Mining Group Limited is perfectly poised for the uptick in the markets that are bound to happen in due course.

Golden International Mining Group Limited will announce a further update in Q1 2023, and wishes the investors a Happy Christmas and New Year.

About us:

Golden International Mining Group is a gold mining and exploration company based in Santiago, Chile. With a focus on the discovery and development of gold deposits in South America, our aim is to maximize value for our shareholders whilst ensuring all projects are sustainable and of benefit to the local community. Combining traditional industry practices with ground-breaking scientific techniques, we are pioneers of the gold exploration industry.

Contact: Manuel Flores García

Phone: +56 42 2453832

E-mail: info@goldeninternationalmining.com

Golden International Mining Group

Avenida Vitacura 2969

Las Condes

Santiago

Chile, 7550000

