The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, October 12
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 11 October 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 11 October 2022 91.22p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 89.30p per ordinary share
12 October 2022
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
