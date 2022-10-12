Highlights

Infinity Stone expands its land position by 2,114 hectares over 36 claims adjacent to the Company's Galaxy Lithium Project.

Expanded claims were established to be prospective for LCT pegmatites following the September 2022 exploration program.

Infinity Stone intends to carry out further exploration on the Galaxy Project, including expanded claims, beginning October 17, 2022.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired, through staking, an additional 2,114 hectares over 36 cells adjacent to the Company's Galaxy Lithium Project (the "Galaxy Project"), near Mont Laurier, Quebec, with an additional 14 cells still pending application.

The claim block is approximately 700 metres to the north of Infinity Stone's Galaxy Project and extends for approximately 10 kilometres along the western edge of Lac Petawaga. The newly acquired area was established to be prospective for LCT pegmatites following the Company's September 2022 exploration program that included sampling, hand stripping, channel sampling, as well as blasting and the recovery of a 150kg bulk sample of pegmatite material.

"Infinity Stone is excited to expand our footprint at the Galaxy Project in Quebec," said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. "The Galaxy Project presents a highly prospective opportunity for lithium mineralization based upon historical reports, especially given its close proximity to infrastructure, ease of access, and low exploration and operating costs," furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Infinity Stone intends to carry out further exploration on the Galaxy Project, including the expanded claims, beginning October 17, 2022. The exploration program will include further sampling of the 30 pegmatite dykes mapped on the property, blasting, as well as prospective work ahead of the Company's intention to conduct a magnetic geophysical survey and drill program before the end of the year.

Infinity Stone's focus on lithium and graphite has been further reinforced with the recent announcement by Honda and LG Energy Solution regarding their joint venture battery plant to be built in Fayette County, Ohio. Honda and LG Energy Solution are committing $3.5 billion to the plant that will create an estimated 2,200 jobs. Infinity Stone is committed to the development of battery metals resources to support the rapidly growing North American battery supply chain.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About the Galaxy Lithium Project

The Galaxy Lithium Project covers 59 mineral claims covering 3,467 hectares in southern Quebec, as well as 14 additional pending claim applications approximately 45 kilometres northwest of Mont-Laurier, Quebec and 140 kilometres north of the city of Gatineau, Quebec. There is excellent access to all parts of the Property from road La Vérendrye 13, via the Trans-Canada Highway (Hwy QC-117), which traverses roughly through the middle of the Property.

The Property is underlain by at least 30 pegmatite exposures representing 30 pegmatite dikes of Laurentian or more recent rocks of the Precambrian Grenvillian Series. The general strike of the formation is in a northwesterly direction with a near vertical dip. The five minerals associated with the pegmatites are lepidolite, columbite, samarskite, euxenite, and thorianite. The property is largely covered by quaternary till. Blasting and pitting has shown these pegmatites to have widths of 15 to 18 metres in outcrop. Analysis of the pegmatites shows anomalous quantities of lithium, tantalum, molybdenum, uranium, and thorium.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

Connect with Infinity Stone

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram |

Infinity Stone Contact

Zayn Kalyan

CEO and Director

Direct: 778-938-3367

zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140295