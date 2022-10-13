Gene Therapy Data to be Presented at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (1228.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company, with a foundation in China, committed to the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies to treat rare diseases and oncology, announced that it will take part in two upcoming investor conferences.

The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 15-17

The Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Asia Pacific Summit, Singapore, November 16-18

The company's presentation will be available on the website in the Investor section.

In addition, the company announced that data from a pre-clinical development program in collaboration with UMass Chan Medical School will be presented at:

The ESGCT 29th Congress, in Edinburgh, Scotland, October 13, 3:30 PM BST

Title: Endogenous Human SMN1 Promoter-driven Gene Replacement Improves the Efficacy and Safety of AAV9-mediated Gene Therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy in Mice

Type: Oral presentation

Presenter: Guangping Gao, Ph.D., Co-Director, Li Weibo Institute for Rare Diseases Research, Director, the Horae Gene Therapy Center and Viral Vector Core, Professor of Microbiology and Physiological Systems and Penelope Booth Rockwell Professor in Biomedical Research at UMass Chan Medical School

About CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HKEX:1228) is a global biopharmaceutical company, with a foundation in China, committed to the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies for rare disease and rare oncology. CANbridge has a differentiated drug portfolio, with three approved drugs and a pipeline of 10 assets, targeting prevalent rare disease and rare oncology indications that have unmet needs and significant market potential. These include Hunter syndrome and other lysosomal storage disorders, complement-mediated disorders, hemophilia A, metabolic disorders, rare cholestatic liver diseases and neuromuscular diseases, as well as glioblastoma multiforme. CANbridge is also building next-generation gene therapy development capability through a combination of collaboration with world-leading researchers and biotech companies and internal capacity. CANbridge global partners include: Apogenix, GC Pharma, Mirum, Wuxi Biologics, Privus, the UMass Chan Medical School, the University of Washington School of Medicine, Scriptr Global and LogicBio.

For more on CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., please go to: www.canbridgepharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the data on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005829/en/

Contacts:

U.S. Investor Relations:

Chris Brinzey

ICR Westwicke

Chris.brinzey@westwicke.com



China Investor Relations

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ir@canbridgepharma.com



Media:

Deanne Eagle

Planet Communications

deanne@planetcommunications.nyc

917.837.5866