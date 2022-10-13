



TOKYO, Oct 13, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) signed a Statement of Cooperation on October 10 with the State Government of South Australia aimed at accelerating development of the local hydrogen industry. By proposing diverse solutions incorporating its Groupwide products, technologies and services, MHI looks to collaborate with South Australia in the state's transition to clean energy and development of a hydrogen economy.The Statement of Cooperation was signed by The Hon Peter Malinauskas MP, Premier of South Australia, and MHI Senior Vice President Osamu Ono, who concurrently serves as Chief Regional Officer of both the Asia Pacific and India as well as President of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. Specifically, MHI will propose solutions in the following areas: growing a globally competitive hydrogen export sector through the development of a hydrogen export strategy and strategic partnerships; fostering advances in new technologies and new industrial opportunities through research partnerships; projects that accelerate the development of large-scale industrial decarbonization programs; and developing near-term Australian domestic markets through the establishment of a hydrogen ecosystem.On signing the Statement of Cooperation, The Hon Premier Malinauskas MP expressed his hopes for the newly agreed partnership: "This Statement of Cooperation is a commitment from the State Government and industry partners to work together to accelerate the development of South Australia's hydrogen economy. South Australia is open for business and we are ambitious about hydrogen."MHI Group, by contributing to the development of a hydrogen value chain and the acceleration of industrial decarbonization in South Australia, looks to assist in driving the state's economic development and realizing a sustainable society.